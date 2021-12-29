Rome, Calafiori one step away from Cagliari: the documents are ready

CALCIOMERCATO ROMA CALAFIORI – “The club is primarily responsible for the difficult moment the team is going through, in January we will intervene on the market”. In recent days, the president of the Cagliari Tommaso Giulini had been clear about possible new reinforcements to give to Mazzarri in January, words that are now followed by facts. After closing for the loan of Lovato With the’Atalanta and waiting to define the last details with the Sassuolo for Goldaniga, the rossoblù club, says Sky Sport, has reached an agreement with Rome for the dry loan of Riccardo Calafiori, left-back born in 2002. Total agreement between the two clubs and also with the players’ agents, so much so that the documentation for the transfer of the player to Sardinia it is ready.

The definitive go-ahead in a few days

For the final go-ahead, however, we will have to wait a little longer: Rome, in fact, has asked the Cagliari a few days before to file the documentation relating to the transfer of Calafiori, this most likely because he is waiting to close for the arrival of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal.