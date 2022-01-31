Rome, Calvarese will be more than an analyst

ROME – Less than one manager but more than one analyst . The arrival of Gianpaolo Calvarese , new consultant of Rome , responds to a specific need of the company that has found a correspondence in the Friedkin’s intentions: to insert a professional figure of direct reference for the referees, to Trigoria and also outside. It will not take the place of Vito Ladder , who for some years has been entrusted with the role of manager in charge of referees, but will be able to facilitate the task in relations with the institutions after a first part of the season in which Roma has often complained about the treatment received. […]

Calvarese and the lesson in Trigoria

[…] Calvarese has already been to Trigoria to lecture the team on the Var, on the most controversial and up-to-date rules, distributing advice on how to behave on the pitch to talk to the referees. On behalf of the company he will draw up a profile technical and character of the referee appointed to direct Roma, providing input to the players: how much he warns, how he reacts to protests, if he is used to undergoing pressure from the Var etc. It is a job that many other professional teams have been using for years, all relying on former referees: Milan, for example, has Andrea under contract. Romeo, Lazio called Marco Gabriel, Inter avails itself of the expertise of the former linesman Giorgio Schenone. The progenitor of the genre was Riccardo Pinzani, who paved the way in Parma. Also to the Rome in the past there was an analyst of the referees: Alberto Dionisi, whose contract was not renewed in 2019.

