Rome, CM’s report cards: Sergio Oliveira debut with applause. Mkhitaryan misunderstood genius | A league

Rome-Cagliari 1-0

Rui Patricio 7

: Great goalkeepers are not seen by 5 beautiful saves out of seven, but by one in one. And he makes it 5 ‘from the end avoiding the patatrac

Maitland-Niles 6.5: Carries out the role of reserve right-back not making you feel the weight (so to speak) of the absence of Karsdorp and never going for the subtle. Also good two crosses. (94 ‘Keramitsis sv: best wishes)

Mancini 5.5: Section Joao Pedro’s movements for 85 minutes. In the decisive moment, however, the Brazilian player is lost and risks making the fans go through another 5 days of hell.

Kumbulla 6: Duel of tonnage and instinct with Pavoletti. He wins it by shaking a little.

Vina 5.5: Alert the Verisure on defense for one hour only. At 60 ‘his cross for Abraham to sigh with anguish the 5,000 present. And in the end, what a fear …

Oliveira 7: After two minutes he verticalizes and almost earns Roma a penalty. Then he gets into the control room, dramatically increasing the average long casts, which are not always spot on. He becomes the first Italian yellow card and earns a good penalty. He takes the ball, caresses it and then sends Cragno to the Bar. In the second half there are some mistakes too many in the passing phase.

Mkhitaryan 7: He doesn’t just purr but when he gets the chance he pulls out his claws keeping Marin and Deiola at bay. The comrades do not exploit his strokes of genius

Veretout 6: He goes on the pitch at the last second, and perhaps the initial exclusion loads him more than usual. Then the confusion worthy of a Dad morning returns (94 ‘Bove sv)

Zaniolo 6: When he has the opportunity to make the leap in front of Cragno he twists his legs and loses the good moment. A script already seen. In the second half he shows himself generous in the recovery phase and finally manages to finish towards the goal after a good play. Touch the pole. (84 ‘Karsdorp sv)

Afena-Gyan 6: An Eto’o role for a boy who found himself dreaming even before falling asleep. But she still has to sweat a lot, especially when she gets submitted. He takes a severe yellow as it is Altare who throws him at Cragno. (75 ‘Shomurodov 5: he is rested, he should be more than angry. But when he has the door wide open, he kicks as if there were a 5-year-old child in the door)

Abraham 5.5: A watered-down header, a few pleasant exchanges with Felix and a few yawns. Not well, not tonight.

Mourinho 6: So much boredom as if the semi-desert Olimpico wasn’t enough. Unlock the result on a penalty earned by one of “his” men. Those from which Roma must start again. The rest is, as usual, many mistakes, suffering and a naive attitude especially on the part of those who take over. So you don’t go far, but at least you can enjoy the first victory of 2022.