Rome, contacts for Maitland-Niles continue: the latest

The official opening of the 2022 transfer market is less than a week away and work continues on the Rome-London axis for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Even today the contacts between the parties continued, with the Giallorossi club that is trying to file the economic distance with the player to secure the agreement. The concrete goal is to do it in the next 24-48 hours, with Maitland-Niles giving Roma priority over other Premier League offers.

There is the convinced yes of the boy who is an ally of Roma for the positive conclusion of the operation. After the‘agreement with the player, very close, Roma will seek the definitive agreement with Arsenal in the next few days.

The negotiation is based on an onerous loan with the right of redemption, however the distance between the two clubs remains on the figures. Roma would like to close for a loan of around 750 thousand euros with the right of redemption of 10 million. It will probably take a further effort from the Giallorossi club to close, given that Arsenal asks for the ransom between 15 and 18 million. Work continues, with the agreement with the player now close to closure.

