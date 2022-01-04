Rome, Covid is now scary: with Fuzato there are 3 positive footballers

ROME POSITIVE COVID – There are 3 positive footballers al COVID-19 from the Rome who will therefore skip the challenges against Milan And Juventus. One more problem for Josè Mourinho who will therefore still have to face absences in view of two decisive challenges for the run-up to Champions League.

In view of Thursday’s big match against Milan, to Trigoria you hold your breath for the next round of tampons. As Il Tempo recalls, it was also added to the first two cases of positivity Daniel Fuzato which raised the number of positives among players to 3. The hope at the Giallorossi home is not to run into other nasty surprises a few hours before the match against the Rossoneri. In the eleven holder will find space Pilgrims which should take the place of Mkhitaryan. Together with the field also continues the work on the market with Tiago Pinto at work withArsenal for the purchase of Maitland-Niles after finding an agreement with the player. The Giallorossi gm is also at work for the transfers with Villar what does theInter even if the Rome she doesn’t seem interested in trading. Suitcases ready for Reynolds And Calafiori which should go to Cagliari even if at the moment everything is on standby waiting to understand when it will return Spinazzola.