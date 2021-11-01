“Rome damaged by the referees, we deserve respect”

At the end of the game there was only talk of referees, but are the episodes enough to justify the defeat? Because this is not the first time this has happened. First of all, I want to say that I don’t like to talk after games, because I’m always very nervous and very tense, especially when the games are in balance like yesterday. I think it is a theme that requires serenity, today we are all more focused on analysis. I also want to say that Milan played a great game and that maybe they deserved the victory: everything I want to say about refereeing does not serve to hide what may be Roma’s weaknesses. We are professionals and we want to improve, we do this internal reflection every day, but we cannot hide what happened yesterday and what happened in these eleven matches, because the refereeing criteria were so different, so opposite, that I cannot understand. what we have to say to the coach and the players. Equal situations have had totally opposite judgment criteria. Tiago Pinto against arbitration errors: “Rome damaged. We deserve respect”

You are citing controversial episodes and situations interpreted in the opposite way: to which ones are you referring? I don’t want to make a list that would be too annoying, in football there are a lot of subjective things, but there are four or five examples that are very clear and that need to worry us. We have seen Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain, skip the derby for a double yellow against Udinese, in a situation that I have seen many times in Serie A and for which I have never seen the same yardstick applied. In the derby we saw a penalty on Zaniolo from which the 2-0 also arrives: in that circumstance they explained to us that the Var cannot recall the referee and that it can only do so if there is certainty that a mistake has been made. Yesterday against Milan it is clear that there is no penalty on Ibrahimovic. There is no foul, Ibanez touches the ball and the Var has called the referee to see this situation, because there is a clear error and unfortunately – again against Roma – the referee made the same choice. Even on penalties, in the last minutes of the match there is a penalty on Pellegrini for a contact with Kjaer and perhaps, since the referee ignored the previous call on Ibrahimovic, perhaps this is why the Var has no longer intervened. But if we think that two weeks ago in Inter-Juve the Var called a much lighter contact and assigned a penalty against Inter that changed the result, we are talking again about opposite criteria, where Roma feel damaged. . Finally, yesterday in all Serie A matches the referees always let the game play, they gave the Var time to develop a correct judgment. Again, unfortunately the only time a referee did not give the right time to assess the situation was in Turin, where a goal was taken away from Abraham. I don’t want to talk about too many situations, but I think these four are clear. And the criterion has always been different, always the opposite and Roma have been damaged.

