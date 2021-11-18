Rome, decisive assault on Dalot: the Tiago Pinto-Mourinho axis

ROME – From Spanish to Portuguese Rome: the Tiago Pinto-Mourinho axis is ready to launch the decisive assault for Diogo Dalot , full back of Manchester United , which would join teammate Rui Patricio in Trigoria. The contacts have started a long time ago. On the part of the player there is a willingness to return to Italy after his brief experience at Milan. But the United managers must be persuaded to negotiate the loan (1.5 million) with a redemption obligation linked to an adequate number of appearances.

The profile

Mourinho knows the player very well: it was he who made him debut in Manchester at the age of 19. After taking over from Luke Shaw in a Premier match against Southampton, Dalot was promoted to starter in the next three league days. In one case he even played as an offensive winger in 4-2-3-1. Unfortunately for him, Mourinho was sacked before Christmas. And with Solskjaer its rise has stopped. In the Portuguese national team, however, he has always been appreciated, both as a right-back and on the opposite side: on the left, for example, he was deployed on November 11 against Ireland while on the night of the crack against Serbia he remained on the bench by ‘ start to finish. It will not be easy for Roma to bring him back to Serie A, for economic rather than technical reasons. But Tiago Pinto is trying. And at the same time it keeps the hypothesis open Bereszynski, the Pole from Sampdoria who seems to be appreciated by Mourinho as plan B: with Massimo Ferrero it would be easier to negotiate an exchange. On the plate the names of Villar And Calafiori but also of the young Riccardo Ciervo, 2002 winger who has already made his Serie A debut in D’Aversa’s Sampdoria and that for the moment Roma has given out on loan with the right of redemption and possible counter-redemption (…)

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio