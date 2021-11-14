Rome, defense casting: from Dalot to Senesi chic ideas to reinforce oneself – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

It’s true, Rome is missing something above all in the middle of the field, where Tiago Pinto he will have to be good at solving the problem and satisfying José Mourinho, writes Andrea Pugliese on The Gazzetta dello Sport. But that’s just the situation in defense be so much better, indeed. And it’s not just because Mourinhor has never conceded so many goals in his career (1.39 on average per game, worse he did only in the last season at Manchester United, when he was then sacked), but also because it is evident that the department needs a pawn more, if not even two. A right-back will have to arrive alongside Karsdorp (considering how Reynolds has never shown himself up to it), but probably also a central, given that Kumbulla could / should play and go on loan elsewhere to play more. And Smalling itself does not currently demonstrate maximum reliability. The Englishman was to be the dominant player in the department, so far at the start of the season he has only played 4 of the 18 games played by the Giallorossi. The name identified by Tiago Pinto on the recommendation of José Mourinho is that of Diogo Dalot, Manchester United winger (where he is not playing much, just 6 appearances so far), which Mou has already coached right at the start of his third and final season at the Red Devils. Dalot last year did well with Milan, who also wanted to redeem him, but found economic resistance in the English club. The same ones that Roma are finding, with United valuing the player at least 15 million euros, but would like to sell him only with the certainty of going to the collection (and therefore also with a loan, but at least connected to the subsequent purchase obligation ). Roma, on the other hand, is aiming for a right, among other things at lower figures. Tough negotiations, on which however Pinto will try to insist. The situation on the central, also because to go and get someone who really makes a difference you have to open your wallet and spend a lot of money. The dream is Sven Botman, the 21-year-old Dutchman from Lille, an essential and rocky player who grew up in Ajax and made a name for himself in France. But Botman costs a lot, at least 30 million euros. Then the Giallorossi viewfinder flies to Holland and is positioned on Marcos Sienese, Argentinian in force at Feyenoord since 2019. He too has a non-trivial cost (between 15 and 20 million euros), but also for him the contract expires in 2023 and this is the right moment to deal with him, with Feyenoord who may decide to sell it before it enters the final year of the contract.