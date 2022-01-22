Rome, Diawara and Perez to get to Kamara

The hunt for the third reinforcement continues. In the last ten days of the market Tiago Pinto will work on the outputs ( Diawara And Perez ) in order to get to Kamara , with whom Mourinho has already spoken. The statements of the coach after the Italian Cup match push the company to make a last effort. The Portuguese coach is not satisfied with the squad which intends to change radically at the end of the season. But in the meantime we need to save what can be saved in order to return to the Europe that matters. farewell marseille. Kamara has long been a target for the market Rome , but it is not easy to be able to bring it to the capital. The player has many clubs that follow him and this pushes him to ask for a salary of five million a year, which Roma cannot give him.

Yesterday the outgoing midfielder spoke to the French newspaper La Provence, so far only an extract of the interview has been published, from which, however, it is clear that Kamara will leave the Marseille: «It’s a difficult decision, but I think it’s good for the future of my career», in practice the Frenchman announces the end of his relationship with the French club (…). Roma are betting on the possibility of finding an agreement with Marseille for January, the player seems oriented to wait for June to monetize more. Everything will be clearer in the coming days. Roma excludes the possibility of a sale of Veretout. There has been no poll by Tottenham and Ndombele does not fall within the parameters of the Giallorossi company for costs, so there is not even the possibility of an exchange (…)

