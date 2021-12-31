Rome, difficulties for Maitland-Niles. And the alternative comes from the Bundesliga | First page

Until three days ago, everything seemed done. Total agreement with Maitland-Niles and Arsenal’s willingness to sell on the other hand, they were more than valid reasons to reassure Rome. In the last few hours, however, the arrival of the Arsenal full-back is far from certain. There are some obstacles that have held back Tiago Pinto’s enthusiasm. The Gunners, in fact, intend to start English only with the formula of the redemption obligation and not less than 15 million euros. Too many for Roma who are willing to reach 10. A gap that the Giallorossi plan to shorten, so much so that optimism still filters.

ALTERNATIVE – In the meantime, however, Mourinho expects reinforcements as soon as possible and for this Pinto would have ready the plan B which responds to the name of Almamy Touré, Malian but naturalized French (and therefore Community) from Eintracht Frankfurt. Pure right-back is 25 years old, he was part of France under 21 but for a year he ended up on the bench, playing just 3 games as a starting player in the Bundesliga this season. Road cleared for a possible negotiation, therefore with Frankfurt willing to let him leave on loan with a fixed right of redemption less than 8 million. His arrival would not close the door to a non-EU citizen who could be Loftus-Cheek in midfield (given the difficulties for Kamara) or the 19-year-old Wellens of Manchester United that Mourinho likes so much.