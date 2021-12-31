Sports

Rome, difficulties for Maitland-Niles. And the alternative comes from the Bundesliga | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Until three days ago, everything seemed done. Total agreement with Maitland-Niles and Arsenal’s willingness to sell on the other hand, they were more than valid reasons to reassure Rome. In the last few hours, however, the arrival of the Arsenal full-back is far from certain. There are some obstacles that have held back Tiago Pinto’s enthusiasm. The Gunners, in fact, intend to start English only with the formula of the redemption obligation and not less than 15 million euros. Too many for Roma who are willing to reach 10. A gap that the Giallorossi plan to shorten, so much so that optimism still filters.

ALTERNATIVE – In the meantime, however, Mourinho expects reinforcements as soon as possible and for this Pinto would have ready the plan B which responds to the name of Almamy Touré, Malian but naturalized French (and therefore Community) from Eintracht Frankfurt. Pure right-back is 25 years old, he was part of France under 21 but for a year he ended up on the bench, playing just 3 games as a starting player in the Bundesliga this season. Road cleared for a possible negotiation, therefore with Frankfurt willing to let him leave on loan with a fixed right of redemption less than 8 million. His arrival would not close the door to a non-EU citizen who could be Loftus-Cheek in midfield (given the difficulties for Kamara) or the 19-year-old Wellens of Manchester United that Mourinho likes so much.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Balotelli out for technical choice: Montella’s announcement

November 3, 2021

“Mourinho told me to become a monster”

November 14, 2021

ATP Finals 2021 – Turin: Matteo Berrettini “” Compared to 2019, I am a different player and person, with much more experience in the Tour “

November 13, 2021

Juve crisis, bets on Allegri’s exemption. The Scudetto share went from 1.90 to 16

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button