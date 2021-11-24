Rome, emergency in midfield with Turin. But Mourinho finds two outsiders

Rome-Turin, who will line up Mourinho?

At the moment it is Cristante out of the question, positive for Covid (like Villar). The midfielder will not be in the Conference League and is also at risk for the championship, unless a negative buffer arrives at a very short return. Mourinho should preserve for Sunday Lorenzo Pellegrini, which is not at its best, being able to count at least in Europe on Veretout who will be disqualified against Torino for the sum of admonitions.

Unless Cristante gets a quick recovery, therefore, on Sunday the Giallorossi will be without the two starting midfielders. The coach should re-propose the 3-5-2 with a midfield consisting of Karsdorp and El Shaarawy on the flanks, Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan mezzali as with Genoa and probably Darboe in the role of median. And Zaniolo? With this module the spaces for him are reduced, even if tomorrow Mourinho could try him in attack alongside Abraham.