Rome, emergency in midfield with Turin. But Mourinho finds two outsiders

Roma will have to face the next appointments with a small emergency. Tomorrow is the Conference League match at the Olimpico against Zorya Luhansk and a victory is needed to secure second place in the group and keep the hope of first place alive. Because of this Mourinho will have to limit the turnover as much as possible ahead of Sunday’s match at 6pm against Torino.

Roma-Zorya Luhansk, the finishing touch

Fresh news comes from the Conference League finish in Trigoria this morning. The good news is the return in group of Vina and Calafiori, which may allow Mourinho to have alternatives for the left wing. Also noteworthy is the individual work done by Ibanez and Pellegrini, but for both of them it is a specific program. They should be called up for tomorrow, no risk at the moment for Sunday’s next championship match. Possible use tomorrow evening from 1 ‘of Smalling in defense.

Rome-Turin, who will line up Mourinho?

At the moment it is Cristante out of the question, positive for Covid (like Villar). The midfielder will not be in the Conference League and is also at risk for the championship, unless a negative buffer arrives at a very short return. Mourinho should preserve for Sunday Lorenzo Pellegrini, which is not at its best, being able to count at least in Europe on Veretout who will be disqualified against Torino for the sum of admonitions.

Unless Cristante gets a quick recovery, therefore, on Sunday the Giallorossi will be without the two starting midfielders. The coach should re-propose the 3-5-2 with a midfield consisting of Karsdorp and El Shaarawy on the flanks, Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan mezzali as with Genoa and probably Darboe in the role of median. And Zaniolo? With this module the spaces for him are reduced, even if tomorrow Mourinho could try him in attack alongside Abraham.

