Rome Festival: Tim Burton for Close Encounters

At the Rome party is the day of Tim Burton. Director with an unmistakable style, eccentric designer and extraordinary talent, multifaceted and visionary artist, he has been able to describe the evanescent border between dream and reality like few others.

The Rome Film Fest pays tribute to him by delivering the Lifetime Achievement Award during a Close Encounter with the public in which the main stages of his extraordinary artistic career will be retraced.

Rome Film Fest 2021: Lifetime Achievement Award to Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton

Very young, he was called by Disney to be part of the group of animators of the animated feature film Red and Toby enemies. Nothing could be further from its narrative and visual universe. Precisely following this experience, in 1982 he decided to autonomously give life to his original creations. Influenced by the literary nightmares of Edgar Allan Poe, from the horror atmospheres of the cinema of Roger Corman, he inserts all these elements into his first short. Vincent is made in stop-motion and narrated, in the original version, by his idol Vincent Price.

From then on, his creativity never stopped and gave life to stories and characters that have consecrated him as one of the most loved directors of all time. From the unforgettable Edward hands of scissors to Nightmare Before Christmas (creation entrusted to the direction of his friend Henry Selick), passing through Ed Wood and The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow. F.up to the cinematographic transpositions of Alice in Wonderland And The Chocolate Factory. All played by the fetish actor Johnny Depp, also protagonist of the Festival in recent days.

Johnny Depp presents the cartoon Puffins to Alice in the city

In all the works of Burton the real world appears bleak and static and the imagined one is opposed to it.

Multiform, cheerful and free from the conformism of the ordinary. A universe in which characters with melancholy and controversial features move, immersed in mysterious atmospheres, often gloomy, in which their being “different” and rich in humanity anti-heroes is celebrated and exalted. In thirty years of career and with two Oscar nominations for Best Animated Film to his credit, Burton he has always remained faithful to his own poetics. He has always disengaged himself from conformism and the ordinary. Among the numerous awards that have been awarded to him, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Venice in 2007.


