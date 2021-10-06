Rome Film Fest 2021: all the complete program

SPECIAL EVENTS

Spectacular films, documentaries and TV series that show the life of famous figures of entertainment, journalism and politics, show the encounter between cinema and other arts, such as music and the world of comics, underline the link with the world of sport.

HOME ALL WELL – THE SERIES

by Gabriele Muccino, Italy, 2021, 1 episode, 50 ‘| TV Series |

Cast: Francesco Acquaroli, Laura Adriani, Valerio Aprea, Euridice Axen, Maria Chiara Centorami, Silvia D’Amico

The Ristuccia family are the owners of a renowned Roman restaurant. Carlo and his sister Sara help the parents manage it. Carlo has a daughter, an ex-wife and a partner who is disliked by the family. Sara has an unfaithful husband. The other brother, Paolo, who has been in France for some time, divorced and penniless, returns to raise his son. One day the Mariani, another branch of the family, in order to have a place in the business, threaten to re-emerge a secret of the Ristuccia family.

BENNY BENASSI – BALANCE

by Matt Mitchener, Devin Chanda, Stefano Camurri, Cesare Della Salda, Italy, United States, 2021, 67 ‘| Doc |

Intimate portrait of DJ Benny Benassi, the documentary tells the Italian history of dance music, from the Italo-disco of the seventies to today, and the global upheavals suffered by this musical genre of which Benny witnessed in his amazing journey through the changes of popular music, with interviews with emblematic figures of this world, such as DJ Tiesto, Paul Oakenfold, David Guetta, Daniele Davoli, Steve Aoki and others.

CATERINA CASELLI – ONE LIFE, ONE HUNDRED LIVES

by Renato De Maria, Italy, 2021, 96 ‘| Doc |

A biographical documentary that tells the story of Caterina Caselli and her bond with the protagonists of Italian music: from the big names she collaborated with, to the artists she herself made great, such as Andrea Bocelli, Elisa, the Negramaro and many others . A lucid and profound portrait, with unpublished testimonies and repertoire materials, which faithfully reproduces the complexity of Caterina Caselli, between fragility and determination.

THE BROTHERS DE FILIPPO

by Sergio Rubini, Italy, 2021, 142 ‘

Cast: Mario Autore, Domenico Pinelli, Anna Ferraioli Ravel, Biagio Izzo, Susy Del Giudice, Marisa Laurito

Beginning of the 1900s. The brothers Eduardo, Peppino and Titina live with their mother, Luisa De Filippo. There is no father, or rather he is hiding in the shoes of “uncle” Eduardo Scarpetta, the most famous actor and playwright of the time. Scarpetta, while not recognizing the three children, introduces them to the world of theater. At his death, the De Filippo is not entitled to any of the inheritance, but Scarpetta passed on to them his talent, which did not touch his legitimate son Vincenzo.

JFK: DESTINY BETRAYED

by Oliver Stone, United States, United Kingdom, 2021, 4 episodes, 240 ‘| TV series |

Thirty years after his film JFK – A Case Still Open, Oliver Stone examines the recently declassified documents on the assassination of President Kennedy, the most controversial mystery of the 1900s. With the narrative voices of Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, and with a group of forensic scientists, doctors, ballistics experts, historians and witnesses, the evidence presented by Stone shows that the conspiracy theory is now a reality in the Kennedy case.

On the occasion of the presentation of JFK: Destiny Betrayed, the Rome Film Fest will host the screening of the film version of the series at the Palladium Theater: JFK REVISITED: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS by Oliver Stone.