Rome Film Fest 2021: between films, international stars and pop culture

The proud look of Uma Thurman at the wheel guides us into the heart of the Rome Film Fest. Twenty-three films and documentaries in official selection, debates, exhibitions, close encounters: the long avenue leading to the Auditorium Cavea will be transformed into an immense Red Carpet that will welcome stars from all over the world. The event will also involve other cultural realities of the capital, including the Casa del Cinema and the Opera House.

Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton

The program and the protagonists of the sixteenth edition

“The rich program was born from a team effort. It will be a female and international party. There will be twenty-two female directors from twenty-two countries. Eight Italian premieres, eight international and five European”Declared the artistic director Antonio Monda. “We are happy to be here. If you have seen this year’s manifesto, you know that we are talking about determination, strength and a great desire to restart safely.“added the President of the Foundation, Laura Delli Colli.

The star parade will open Jessica Chastain, protagonist of the film Tammy Faye’s eyes. Quentin Tarantino And Tim Burton they will come to collect the Lifetime Achievement Award and stop to talk to the public. The Manetti brothers will show the first sequences of Diabolik. Marco Bellocchio will present images from the series Exterior Night. And again Luca Guadagnino will tell us about his favorite films. Many TV series, including Life as a Carlo from Carlo Verdone And At home everyone is fine from Gabriele Muccino. Two Italian films in official selection: The Arminuta from Giuseppe Bonito And Promises from Amanda Sthers. Many international titles: from Belfast from Kenneth Branagh which will be presented in co-production by the Rome Film Fest and Alice in the City to Cyrano, the highly anticipated Joe Wright musical. Three films from the Cannes Film Festival, but still unreleased in Italy: Mothering Sunday from Eva Husson, Libertad from Clara Roquet And Red Rocket from Sean Baker. Eternals with Angelina Jolie will close the party.

October 21 will be screened In this story that is mine, the opera – concert taken from the songwriter’s album of the same name Claudio Baglioni. Luciano Ligabue and Fabrizio Moro they will talk about the short Rock ‘n’ roll dreams.

Afghan at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, will document EMERGENCY’s choice to create a maternity center in the Panjshir Valley and The Marquis del Grillo 40 at the Villa Borghese cinema house, are just some of the scheduled exhibitions.

Loading... Advertisements

There will be gifts and special events: Vitti d’Arte, Vitti d’amore from Fabrizio Corallo, on the occasion of the ninetieth birthday of the great Roman actress e THE De Filippo Brothers from Sergio Rubini. Many documentaries: from Eugenio Scalfari to Caterina Caselli, dto Giorgio Strehler to Gigi Proietti.

Johnny Depp

Alice in the city: Johnny Depp among the most anticipated guests

Absolute previews, debuts and short films. Ten works from the Young Adult competition, four films out of competition and four special screenings dedicated to the young promises of Italian cinema: the nineteenth edition of Alice in the city directed by Gianluca Giannelli and Fabia Bettini will take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Auditorium della Conciliazione, Cinema Savoy and Casa del Cinema. The eight special events will be joined by the selection of Sintonie; the new program line presented in collaboration with the Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale. Alice in the city is the festival of the new generations. Johnny Depp will present Puffins, an animated web-series.

It will be a party dedicated to solidarity. Screenings will be held at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic with MediCinema Italia Onlus and a Charity Gala Dinner in support of the Italian Red Cross and the Telethon Foundation. The actresses of the Rebibbia Women’s Prison will perform at the Maxxi. On the notes of Maestro Ennio Morricone, boys and girls and boys will welcome the actors of the film Fortune. The initiative accompanies the new “Protect children” campaign. Go Plastic Free will make it possible to limit the consumption of plastic bottles.