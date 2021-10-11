Rome Film Fest 2021, from tickets to the program: everything you need to know

From career awards to Tarantino and Burton to the premiere of Eternals, passing through special guests, here is the essential information on this sixteenth edition of the film festival

What you need to know about the Rome Film Fest 2021 From Thursday 14 to Sunday 24 October, the capital will come alive with the traditional appointment with the Rome Film Festival, now in its sixteenth edition. Between previews and VIP guests, special screenings and the “collateral” festival Alice nella città, here is a brief guide to one of the film festivals that has shown greater liveliness in recent decades. Rome Film Fest: discover the complete program

Eternals, the Marvel film will close the Rome Film Fest The focal point of the 2021 Rome Film Festival will be the Auditorium Parco della Musica, where numerous screenings will take place and many of the key events of this sixteenth edition will take place. The Sinopoli, Petrassi, Teatro Studio Gianni Borgna and Spazio AuditoriumArte rooms will be available at the structure designed by Renzo Piano. Together with the Auditorium, however, numerous locations and cultural realities of the capital will be involved, from MAXXI to the Casa del Cinema, from Palazzo Merulana to the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, in what is configured as a real party for the whole city.

Rome Film Fest, the program deepening Pif, his Sky Original film at the Rome Film Fest The Official Selection of the Rome Film Fest, which ranges from independent and genre cinema, through documentaries and animation, includes twenty-three films, coming from as many different countries, in what is configured as an edition with a distinctly international character. The opening film will be The Eyes of Tammy Faye by Michael Showalter, with Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, centered on the famous television preacher who together with her husband created the most famous television network of religious transmissions in the world and a Christian theme park, the protagonist of a rapid rise and a series of scandals that brought about the fall. Among the other films in the program we find: C’Mon C’Mon by Mike Mills, with Joaquin Phoenix; Cyrano by Joe Wright, with Peter Dinklage; Promises by Amanda Sthers, with Pierfrancesco Favino, Kelly Reilly and Jean Reno; Yi Miao Zhong (One Second) by Zhang Yimou. “Everyone’s talking about it” will be the space dedicated to the titles that have had a surprising debut in the context of major international festivals: Red Rocket by Sean Baker, Libertad by Clara Roquet e Mothering Sunday by Eva Husson. Among the Special Events, the screening of the first episode of At home everyone is fine – The series, Sky Original TV series directed by Gabriele Muccino and based on the film of the same name; the film The De Filippo brothers by Sergio Rubini, dedicated to the three famous children of Luisa De Filippo and Eduardo Scarpetta, or the legendary Eduardo, Peppino and Titina; And we like assholes stood and watched, Sky Original production by Pierfrancesco Diliberto with Fabio De Luigi, Ilenia Pastorelli and Pif himself; the first episodes of Carlo Verdone’s TV series Life as a Carlo; two episodes of Tear off along the edges, the animated series created by Zerocalcare, with the same cartoonist and Valerio Mastandrea as voice actors. The closing of the Rome Film Fest is instead entrusted to the prestigious world premiere of Eternals, the new Marvel cinecomic starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan.

Traditionally, two prizes are awarded during the Rome Film Fest. The first is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which this year will be awarded to two true legends of world cinema, that is Tim Burton And Quentin Tarantino. The second prize awarded at the Rome Film Fest is the FS Audience Award, awarded to one of the films in the Official Selection following a vote by the spectators. Rome Film Fest, guests and meetings The Rome Film Fest will see a series of "Close Encounters" between the public and some of the cinema greats, starting with the two directors who will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. To these are added: Alfonso Cuarón; Zerocalcare (to whom the exhibition Ten years of the prophecy of Zerocalcare will be dedicated; Frank Miller, protagonist of the documentary Frank Miller – American Genius by Silenn Thomas; Joe Wright; Zadie Smith; Marco and Antonio Manetti, who will present their latest effort, the film adaptation of Diabolik with Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone and Valerio Mastandrea; Luciano Ligabue and Fabrizio Moro; Luca Guadagnino; Jessica Chastain; Marco Bellocchio; Claudio Baglioni.

Rome Film Fest, a preview of the docufilm on Caterina Caselli As always, the Rome Film Fest is accompanied by an appointment with the autonomous section Alice in the City, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and younger generations. The European preview of Ghostbusters: Legacy, the new chapter of the Ghostbusters franchise directed by Jason Reitman, which returns to the Rome Film Fest years after the film that launched it, or Juno. Between shorts and feature films, the premiere of animated films The Addams Family 2 And Ron and encounters with film stars such as Johnny Depp and of the show as Achille Lauro And Frank Matano, many scheduled appointments. Alice in the City, the complete program Rome Film Fest, tickets The purchase of pre-sale tickets for the sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Fest can only be made online through the website www.romacinemafest.it and romacinemafest.boxol.it from 11 October 2021 at 9 am. Tickets can also be purchased in the days of the Festival at the ticket office of the Auditorium Parco della Musica.

At home all well, the teaser of the first TV series by Gabriele Muccino As was also the case last year, the Rome Film Fest will make available to those who will not be able to attend in person a virtual room with limited capacity, through which it will be possible to buy tickets online starting from 12 October and follow on demand a part of the program. Anti-Covid rules Like all recent film festivals, the Rome Film Fest 2021 will also comply with the anti-Covid protocol necessary to contain the pandemic currently underway. Spectators must arrive in advance of the screening times, present the Green Pass and wear a mask, in addition to respecting the distancing measures. The poster of the Rome Film Fest The symbolic image of this sixteenth edition sees the protagonist of a true icon of cinema, that is Uma Thurman, interpreter of cult films such as pulp Fiction And Kill Bill.







