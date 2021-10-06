Rome Film Fest 2021: guests, program, films, events

There is to get lost, as usual. And the beautiful Uma Thurman alias The Bride at the wheel in the legendary scene of Kill Bill: Volume 2 (she is the image of the poster) does not “help”. Indeed … To move in the rich program of Rome Film Fest 2021 (October 14-24) there is a need for guidance. In order not to miss what is truly unmissable. Because from Tim Burton to the Eternals, passing through Quentin Tarantino and the highly anticipated TV series version of At home everyone is fine by Gabriele Muccino (who challenges with Life as a Carlor Verdone!), the 10 days of cinema that await us in the capital are really packed …

Rome Film Fest 2021: tickets and program

In the meantime, tickets can be booked one week before opening (here). The program includes films, meetings, presentations. TV series and exhibitions. Fiction and documentaries in the various sections, from the Official to the Events. And then Alice in the City, an increasingly important “parallel universe”. To say: the highly anticipated Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, who has already booked a good list of Oscar nominations (they say), is part of the program of the former “youngest daughter” of the festival …

But here are our tips, so as not to miss anything unmissable at the Rome Film Festival 2021. Like last year, from Monday 12 October it is possible to buy tickets for the “on demand” version of the festival. The Digital RFF platform is online at https://digital.romacinemafest.org/

Rome film festival: guests on the red carpet, between Jessica Chastain and Angelina Jolie

It opens with Jessica Chastain and closes with Angelina Jolie. In between, Johnny Depp arrives. They are the king and queens of the red carpet of the 16th edition of the Roman festival. He presents Puffins, his cartoon Made in Italy. Jessica Chastain is the lead in the opening film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the second is the superstar of Eternals.

And then (some protagonists also of the meetings with the public), i Lifetime Achievement Awards Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino, Claudio Baglioni, Marco Bellocchio. Louis Garrel, Bella Thorne. Alfonso Cuaron, Luca Guadagnino, Luciano Ligabue, Fabrizio Moro. The Manetti Bors, Frank Miller, Zadie Smith. Andrew Garfield, Pierfrancesco Favino, Carlo Verdone, Gabriele Muccino, Fanny Ardant, Cecile de France, Zhang Yimou, Pif, Valeria Solarino, Fabio De Luigi, Oliver Stone, Sergio Rubini, Caterina Caselli, Zerocalcare, Valerio Mastandrea, Kenneth Branagh …

Does the 2022 Oscar race begin in Rome?

In Rome, some titles are scheduled that, it is said, we will certainly see again at the Oscar Night 2022. From the magnificent auto-biopic Belfast by Kenneth Branagh (his story, as a child: dad is Jamie Dornan, grandmother is Dame Judi Dench) awarded at the Toronto Film Festival, to Jessica Chastain.

For the red actress, the Oscar nomination for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye it is taken for granted. The film is the story of America’s most famous pair of television preachers: it tells their rise and fall. She is Tammy Lee, he, husband Jim Bakker, is Andrew Garfield.

Joaquin Phoenix returns after the Oscar won for Joker with C’Mon C’Mon by Mike Mills. The story of the journalist who crosses the USA to interview children and finds himself having to live with his grandson, is already spoken very well.

Attention also to the voice of Keira Knightley in Charlotte, also this true story (cartooned) of the German Jewish painter Charlotte Soleman and her odyssey in Nazi Germany and Europe. The highly anticipated new version, musical, of Cyrano by Joe Wright, with costumes by Massimo Cantini Parrini: bet on a new nomination, for him, after the one for Pinocchio?!?

What if China led to the Oscars One Second of its most famous director? He is Zhang Yimou and the story is the beautiful one of the power of cinema, during the Cultural Revolution of the 60s …

Simon Rex, after seducing Cannes 2021 with his porn actor in search of a new life, will also conquer Rome with Red Rocket? We will see the Oscars …

Mini TV series and great challenges: Carlo Verdone vs Gabriele Muccino

It is up to you to decide if you are with Carlo Verdone (Life as a Carlo, which we will see on Amazon) or with Gabriele Muccino (At home all good, the series: on Sky). The challenge between the two kings of Italian neo-comedy passes from the big to the small screen: the two present their TV series in Rome. Show them both in Special Events. As the documentary on Caterina Caselli (One life, one hundred lives by Renato De Maria), JFK: Destiny Betrayed by Oliver Stone e Marina Cicogna, the producer (without her we wouldn’t have had the Academy Award Investigation of a citizen above suspicion and other masterpieces).

It is always Made in Italy the cine-comic of Zerocalcare with the voice of Valerio Mastandrea (Tear off along the edges). And the pre-opening film I am Santa Claus with Marco Giallini and Barbara Ronchi.

Pif and Monica Vitti

And we like assholes stood and watched is the new film by and with Pif, Fabio De Luigi, Ilenia Pastorelli. History of manager replaced by an algorithm. And saved, perhaps, by another… Unmissable Vitti d’Arte, Vitti d’amore by Fabrizio Corallo, portrait of the great and now unfortunately “invisible” Monica Vitti. Very talented, beautiful, very bright, revolutionary. Between Antonioni and Sordi, incommunicability and Italian comedy. “My hair hurts” e But ‘ndo go (if you don’t have a banana) …

Pope Francis, Salvatore Ferragamo and Zlatan superstar

Imagine Pope Francis narrating voice. And Martin Scorsese and Jane Goodall as “protagonists”. Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis by Simona Ercolani is a docu-series in 4 episodes, with many “elderly” people, both famous and not, who tell their own life experience. The first episode is presented at the festival: Love.

Salvatore-The shoemaker of Luca Guadagnino’s dreams celebrates Ferragamo, who conquered Hollywood and the world with his creations. Zlatan is the world premiere docu on Ibrahimovic. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Giorgio Strehler’s birth, there is Being Giorgio Strehler.

Exhibitions and events

In between films in the Auditorium, visit the exhibition Afghan. The shots by Laura Salvinelli tell the incredible story of the maternity center built by Emergency in the Panjshir Valley. It was 2003… The other exhibitions are those dedicated to Zerocalcare (Auditorium), to film The Marquis del Grillo with Alberto Sordi (Casa del Cinema).

Among the events, the Charity Gala Dinner of 20 October at Villa Miani, in favor of the Italian Red Cross: super host, Sarah Ferguson. Rome becomes royal …

