Rome Film Fest 2021, the most anticipated films of this year’s edition

Rome Film Fest 2021: the films on the program

Rome Film Fest 2021, from tickets to the program: all that

The Italian ones are four or the new film by Pif And we assholes will be watching, which includes Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli in the cast; the expected Promises with Pierfrancesco Favino and Kelly Relly, the new film by Sergio Rubini, “The brothers De Filippo” and “L’arminuta” by Giuseppe Bonito. Unfortunately there will not be the highly anticipated Diabolik but the Manetti bross will meet the public by unveiling some scenes in preview. Among the special events already cult: the documentary “Zlatan”, dedicated to the life of Ibra and which will then be released in cinemas on 11 November. We also report the documentary on Scalfari, made by the daughters, and the biopic on Caterina Caselli.

Do not miss “I am Santa Claus” directed by Edoardo Falcone, the pre-opening film of the Festa with the latest interpretation of Gigi Proietti next to Marco Giallini

On the foreign side, the big event is obviously the closing film Eternals, the new Marvel cinecomic starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan. But don’t miss the opening one: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” by Michael Showalter, with Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, centered on the famous telepredicator who together with her husband created the most famous television network of religious transmissions in the world and a park with a Christian theme, the protagonist of a rapid rise and a series of scandals that led to its fall.

Among the other films in the program we find: “C’Mon C’Mon” by Mike Mills, with Joaquin Phoenix, the musical version of Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright, the documentary “American genius” dedicated to Frank Miller and the French ” Les Jeunes amants “, starring Fanny Ardant. Among the goodies, there is also the full version of the denunciation film “Jfk” by Oliver Stone and the documentary wanted by none other than Pope Francis: “Stories of a generation”. At the center, the story of the third age through the narrative voice of the Pope and the story of elderly people, VIPs and not. The first name is Martin Scorsese …