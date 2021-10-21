Rome, Film Fest. All crazy for Johnny Depp, red carpet at Alice nella città / VIDEO

Rome, 17 October 2021 – The capital went crazy for Johnny Depp, star of the XIX edition of Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest dedicated to beginnings, new generations and talent, directed by Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli. The actor, after a delay of about three hours, walked the red carpet. Awaiting him were many fans who called him from every corner of the Auditorium Parco della Musica. Depp, with hat, rings, leather jacket, neck scarf and bandana on the forehead, like his famous character Jack Sparrow, iInterpreted in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, he arrived in the capital to present “Puffins“, the animated web series whose protagonist Johnny Puff, a puffin, has lent his voice. And the fans have” hunted “him in the hotel, welcoming him as the superstar he is.

Hollywood “is a vacation spot, I don’t care, there is a great lack of knowledge there, but I want to work on films with people who have something to say”. Said the actor arrived in Rome to talk about the Puffins animated web series (in which he gives the voice and is the model for one of the feathered protagonists, Johnny Puff), presented in the context of Alice nella città. A tiring arrival, that of the star, with almost an hour and a half late on the red carpet and the departure, with a delay of two hours, of the first event of which he was the protagonist of the day. The second is the masterclass scheduled at 7 pm at the Conciliazione Auditorium, already sold out for days. The actor, in a light jacket, with a big hat and bandana, talked about the series Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (“I did some research on the sounds that make babies react and for my character I invented a new language”), he spoke briefly about his career, responding to journalists and created some curtains with a donated hat and kissing the translator’s hand Bruna Cammarano, to apologize for giving too long answers.









“My daily work gave me the opportunity above all, for the actor that I was, to face different challenges for the characters, which in general were welcomed with great joy by the audience” he says, speaking of his appeal to the audience, that even in the auditorium from the first morning a large number of people lined up along the barriers and in the auditorium to wait for him. At this point “on my way – he adds – I am grateful to be away from the (Hollywood) machine that spits out jokes, structured formulas, stereotypes. In making films I am not interested in the great director or the great actor but I want to help people who start stories from simple elements. I’m more interested in helping a fifteen-year-old author to find his own voice, even by shooting a film with a mobile phone ”. A goal, “which is not possible in Hollywood”. Finally, to those who ask him which one you consider his greatest success, he answers confidently. “My children”.

