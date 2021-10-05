Rome Film Fest: all the latest news

The 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest kicks off, with great previews and the arrival of famous artists. The new films by Kenneth Branagh and Stephen Chbosky premiered at the event. The arrival of Tarantino and Tim Burton is expected

After the iconic Venice Film Festival, the second place as the most important film event in Italy certainly goes to the Rome Film Festival, also known as the Rome Film Festival, established in 2006 and now in its 16th edition.

The Rome Film Fest will take place from 14 October until 21 October 2021. As reported by the official website, the beating heart of the ceremony will be the Auditorium Parco della Musica, place where there will be the red carpet and the film screenings. Despite this, as every year, the Festival will involve numerous other places and cultural realities of the capital, including: the National Museum of 21st Century Arts, the Casa del Cinema, Rebibbia, the Independent Libraries circuit, the cinemas in the city.

While the complete program of the ceremony will be announced through a press conference on Wednesday 6 October, previews have already been released regarding the expected guests and the films that will be previewed. Renowned films and artists, who seem to have already guaranteed the great success of the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest.

THE GREAT PREVIEWS: BELFAST BY KENNETH BRANAGH …

Among the most beloved Shakespearean actors of the last decades, Kenneth Branagh he was also able to demonstrate great mastery behind the camera. At the Rome Film Fest, this time Branagh will present what has been defined as his most personal film: Belfast.

Partially autobiographical, Belfast tells the story of young Bobby, a nine-year-old boy who, surrounded by his family, dreams of a future of redemption and success as his city is devastated by riots and violence. The film is set in Northern Ireland, during the clashes in Belfast in the late 1960s.

The cast boasts the presence of Oscar winner Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan

... AND DEAR EVAN HANSEN BY STEPHEN CHBOSKY

Dear Evan Hansen marks the return to cinema also for the director and writer Stephen Chbosky, after the literary and cinematographic success of We are infinite; book written by himself and later became a film with Logan Lerman and Emma Watson.

The film tells the story of Evan Hansen, a high school student suffering from social phobia. The suicide of his schoolmate, Connor, changes his life: Evan begins to lie pretending to have been a great friend of the boy, with the aim of correcting the negative opinion that many had about Connor. But his castle of lies is soon in danger of collapsing.

THE TIM BURTON CAREER AWARD

A great chatter was given by the announcement of the Lifetime Achievement Award to the famous director Tim Burton, first great highly anticipated guest.

During the Rome Film Fest, Tim Burton will be the protagonist of a close encounter with the public during which he will retrace the main stages of his artistic career: since the second half of the eighties, the filmmaker has been considered one of the most original authors of the American panorama, able to bring an immediately recognizable visual universe to the big screen.

From Batman to Edward Scissorhands, from Ed Wood to Corpse Bride, from Big Fish to Sweeney Todd, from Frankenweenie to Dumbo, Burton immerses the viewer in a world made of dark atmospheres, sometimes gothic, populated by extravagant and solitary figures, often condemned to live in a sort of irrecoverable abnormality.

Tim Burton said: “It is really special for me to receive this recognition from the Rome Film Fest. Federico Fellini, Mario Bava and Dario Argento have been important sources of inspiration in my life. Collecting this award in Rome, a place I love, a city that makes you feel the protagonist of your own film, is very exciting for me ”.

THE PARTY CELEBRATES THE GENIUS OF QUENTIN TARANTINO

The 2021 Film Fest will also celebrate the genius of Quentin Tarantino with the Lifetime Achievement Award and with a close encounter that will see him in dialogue with the audience of the Festival.

Director and cult screenwriter, Quentin Tarantino has been able to revolutionize genre cinema by intervening, in completely new and certainly innovative ways, on the intertwining of the story, systematically upsetting the traditional linearity of the story.

Success comes from his debut with Le iene, continues with Jackie Brown, Kill Bill vol. 1, Kill Bill vol. 2, Inglourious Basterds and reaches his latest work, Once upon a time in… Hollywood. The original scripts by Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained earned him two Oscars.

Quentin Tarantino said to himself: “There was a moment in my life when I watched any Italian film. And I’ve spent the best years of my career making my own version of these films. For these reasons, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Fest is fantastic.