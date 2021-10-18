News

Rome Film Fest, Cassinate producer Andrea Iervolino accompanies Johnny Depp

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

With about three hours late, because he is ‘trapped’ by fans in the hotel in Rome where he is staying, Johnny Depp yesterday made its entrance on the red carpet of Alice nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival dedicated to the beginnings, the new generations and talent, directed by Fabia Bettini And Gianluca Giannelli. To welcome him the affection of many fans. Among these there are those who wrote a sign for the actor with ‘We are all here for you, we will not be silent in the face of injustice’, in reference to the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife. Amber Heard, who accused him of violence.

The actor landed in the Eternal City to present ‘Puffins’, the animated web-series born as a spin-off of the successful film ‘Arctic – A glacial adventure’ to which he lent his voice to the pirate bird Johnny Puffins. An Italian project with an international flair, produced by Ilbe di Andrea Iervolino And Monika Bacardi. “Johnny invented a new language to animate this character and he had a lot of fun- said Iervolino- The project was carried out with a high-risk budget for an independent market. One hundred and sixty Italian artists, 46.2% women and over ninety countries in the world involved in distribution.

“We make ‘made in Italy’ and sell it all over the world,” he added Lady Bacardi. At the conference, all eyes on the star beloved by the public of all ages. “I grew up with black and white films, at the age of 5 or 6 I saw Charlie Chaplin And Buster Keaton. The challenge of silent film was to express feelings without the voice, “Depp said.” Working on ‘Puffins’ I thought about what could entertain children through the voice. With this project – he continued – I wanted to do something extravagant, I reread books by zoologist Desmond Morris, I did a lot of research to understand what were the reactions of children to certain sounds or strange faces. I thought it would be nice to invent a new language. The producers had the patience to wait for me. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Internationally renowned actor, ‘stellar’ career and a lot of affection from fans but the greatest success “are definitely my children. Nothing compares to them”, declared the ‘pirate of the Caribbean’. As for the work “I believe that no interpreter should ever be satisfied because satisfaction is death, it means that you can no longer push yourself”. Why did Johnny Depp agree to work on ‘Puffins’? “Many young people feel uneasy because on social networks they are confronted only with perfection, in which they do not see each other again.
One day – said Iervolino – Johnny told me that his daughter Lily-Rose (actress like her father, ed) at 5 did not feel beautiful because she did not look like a Barbie. So Depp and his wife took her around to show her that there are not only Barbies and that normality is something else. “The producer then concluded:” He is a good person, a great artist and a dad who is took care of her daughter in a time of crisis. That’s why he agreed to do the ‘Puffins’ “.

Is Depp, away from the big screen for a while, going back to making films? “I would still like to work in film, but I want to stay away from the camera that exploits banal lines and directed by famous directors. I want to stay away from projects like that. I would like to work with people who have something to say, even a film shot by a fifteen with a cell phone, “said the star. The actor, however, does not believe that this “is possible in Hollywood because there is a lack of skills and knowledge. It’s a vacation spot, I don’t care”. Johnny Depp will be the protagonist of a masterclass at 7 pm at the Auditorium Conciliazione to retrace the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever from ‘Edward Scissorhands’ to’ The Chocolate Factory ‘, passing through the film series’ Pirates of the Caribbean’ and again ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Alice through the looking glass’ and’ Neverland – A dream for life ‘.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

802
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
675
News

Cinema, all films out in October
630
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
576
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
521
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
462
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
449
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
415
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
377
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
307
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top