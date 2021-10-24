Rome Film Fest, Tim Burton: “Traumatized by the last film with Disney, I am an outsider like ‘Dumbo'”

ROME – He has bewitched children and adults of several generations by creating an imaginary populated by extravagant characters, who have become true icons, protagonists of unique and fascinating ‘gothic fables’. After Tarantino, the protagonist today at the Rome Film Festival was another highly anticipated guest: the American director, producer and animator, Tim Burton, which, like its predecessor, received the Lifetime Achievement Award and retraced it with the audience in a Close encounter at the Auditorium Parco della Musica.

But first Burton attended one crowded conference of journalists and fans, at the end of which he was literally overwhelmed by a crowd that begged for an autograph, which he did not escape. In about an hour of meeting he talked about his cinema and future projects, what scares him and the misconception that many have of him.

TIM BURTON’S FAVORITE CHARACTERS

Thus we discover that the characters that resemble him the most, of those he has created, are Edward scissor hands And Ed Wood and that his favorite movie is’Vincent ‘ “Because it only lasts 5 minutes, I have difficulty concentrating,” said the artist. As for future work, Burton did not rule out the possibility of returning to make a film with Johnny Depp, (despite Hollywood having sidelined him after ex-girlfriend Amber Heard’s allegations of violence), and confirmed the intention of make a new stop motion film, even if for now “I have nothing specific in the pipeline, because it takes a special artist to do stop motion, it is a particular art form. Every time I have made a stop motion film I have worked with a highly professional team ”. In the present, however, there is seriality: Burton said he is currently in Romania filming the ‘Wednesday’ series, centered on Wednesday Addams: “It reminds me a little of the character of Lydia played by Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice’, but deeper.”

Loading... Advertisements

TIM BURTON AND THE EXPERIENCE WITH DISNEY ‘: “I FEELED TO BE DUMBO, I WAS OUT OF PLACE”

One thing is certain, the director has ruled out returning to collaborate with Disney. “After ‘Dumbo’ I almost had a nervous breakdown, which is why I haven’t made a film in two years. At the end of the shoot I realized that I felt like Dumbo on that occasion, a creature that had nothing to do with the environment in which he was. It seemed like a kind of autobiography, I’m still traumatized in a way “. As for the majors’ decision to remake great animation classics in a live-action version, Burton said: “I was also partly responsible for their success, but I’m not a big fan anymore, and that’s something I don’t want. more to do “.

THE FEARS OF TIM BURTON

But what does he who has made fear a trademark fear? “Right now I have a sacred terror– he confessed- I didn’t even sleep last night, even if these are wonderful encounters, with fantastic people, but it’s always scary, I’ll never get used to it “. What the director is not afraid of is “following my passion for cinema, you have to try and not be afraid of failure. So you can make something special ”. Courage and imagination, two characteristics that Burton certainly does not lack: “I’ve always dreamed and cinema allows me to continue daydreaming”.

But where does the inspiration come from? “You go to the bar, drink and see it comes out– he said smiling ironically – sometimes not always ”, he then added, explaining, this time seriously, how important it is to look at the world with curiosity to discover something different. “I’m an observer, I often stare at the sky or trees through the window,” he explained.

Is there something wrong that people think about him? “Yup, they always accuse me of being dark, this is the main mistake people make towards me. This definition has stuck with me and has quite marked me. I don’t like to label people, for this very reason “.