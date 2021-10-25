Rome Film Festival, Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara – PHOTO

In Rome the last day of the Cinema party (October 24) saw one of Hollywood’s biggest stars on the red carpet: Angelina Jolie. The actress is among the protagonists of Eternals, the new movie from Marvel Studios. Together with her, parading on the red carpet, too the daughters Zahara and Shiloh. The latter, now 15, is the first natural daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, while the first (16) was adopted by the couple shortly after birth, in Ethiopia. The girls are simple and elegant, the Californian diva is flashy and classy at the same time. For her, a long dress by Atelier Versace, in platinum, featuring a column silhouette with a strapless skirt and corset. Fans and photographers didn’t let them slip away.