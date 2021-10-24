Rome Film Festival, Angelina Jolie: “The real superheroes? Women and refugees”

Rome, October 24, 2021 – La first deaf-mute superhero and the first with mental health problems, the first Pakistani superhero. To show an increasingly inclusive world is the movie ‘Eternals’, which closes the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest and the 19th edition of Alice nella Città (autonomous and parallel section dedicated to beginnings, talent and new generations).

The 25th film in the Marvel vineyard universe, directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for ‘Nomadland’, brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal superheroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants . To interpret them a cast that includes in addition to Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, all present in Rome for the premiere of the cinecomic and expected tonight on the red carpet, in addition to Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff , Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Salma Hayek.

“The characters created by Jack Kirby go beyond and outside of the classic Marvel scheme. This film allowed me to see a different point of view, a larger Universe,” Zhao said at the conference.

Jolie. “A story about diversity and inclusion”

“It was extraordinary to be a part of this project, I feel very privileged. I love this story because it is about diversity and inclusion. I hope this film becomes the norm and that many people can relate to each other,” said Jolie.

The actress made her debut in the Marvel platinum blonde world, making fans ‘crazy’: “The blonde is already present in the comics – continued Jolie – as an artist it’s nice to change to play someone”.

The goddess of war with mental disorders

Jolie plays Thena, the goddess of war, an ethereal almost angelic superhero who is suffering from mental disorders. “We all have signs due to damage suffered – added the star – I have always been lucky but we also have injuries. I play a character who suffers and I wanted to show that people with mental health problems can be strong. . I would especially like young people to understand this “.

Eternals in cinemas from 3 November

Heroines, in everyday life, “are those for me women at the forefront who are dedicated to others, people who work with refugees who, for some, are a burden but no one remembers that they fled to avoid war, for their rights. In the world I believe there is more good than bad, “concluded Jolie.

‘Eternals’ will arrive in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 3 November, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

