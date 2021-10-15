Rome Film Festival, the University of Guglielmo Marconi cultural partner of Alice nella città

It has just begun on Rome Film Festival, where theUniversity of Guglielmo Marconi is present as a cultural partner of Alice nella città, the section dedicated to the younger generations. A masterclass with Johnny Depp And Mamoru Hosoda.

A partnership and many activities during the Festival

MORE INFORMATION

The partnership between the University of Guglielmo Marconi and Alice nella città celebrates a partnership between two excellences that create culture and value, as also underlined by the President and General Manager of Unimarconi, Dr. Alessio Acomanni “The Festival, like the University, has the task of innovating and offering young professional opportunities. In fact, this new space is dedicated to young people and our students, where they can meet and interact with leading directors, actors and operators in the sector. There will be debates, exchanges of ideas and proposals that will arise. This is called culture and so we like to continue to do it: mixing faces and experiences, knowledge, passions and talent ».

In this sense and thanks to the active collaboration of Dr. Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli Artistic Directors of the Alice Festival, Unimarconi will assign two scholarships for two young Italian directors under 30, who have presented in the selection of short films the best synthesis of ideas on the issues of digital culture, tangible support for the professional growth of our talents and their integration into the entrepreneurial fabric of the film sector thanks to the numerous relationships built by the University with major companies of the sector.

Loading... Advertisements

Festa Cinema, Jessica Chastain in Rome for Tammy Faye’s Eyes: “After this role I’m ready, I’m shooting a musical”

The University of Guglielmo Marconi carves out a corner for the duration of the festival. The list of initiatives planned by the university during the ten days of the festival is as varied as it is articulated. A few names? Meanwhile, the masterclass with Johnny Depp and Mamoru Hosoda it is only a taste of what has been published in the schedule. Students will be able to participate with a discount reserved for them to the preview of all the films of the programming open to the public. Some titles have directly or indirectly marked the recent popular imagination. We think of Ghostbusters or the Adams Family. Be it remakes, updated and updated.