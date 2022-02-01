Rome, final rush – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The market closes at 20.30 but Rome is still blocked by Diawarawrites Stefano Carina on The messenger. The Guinean opened the farewell on loan after the meeting that took place last week in Trigoria between his agent Piraino and Pinto but the green light is likely to be late. A stalemate which could change the outgoing strategies at the last minute. Alerted on the weekend Darboe, returned to Trigoria after the elimination of Gambia from the African Cup. It could be up to him to be healthy and in this case the salary, despite the renewal, would not be a problem. Pinto thus remains at the window. Today he will understand how to act. Below, below too Mourinho hoped for a third shot. Director or midfielder, paradoxically it didn’t matter. The ideal would have been to further raise the level of experience and personality of the team, as happened with the former Porto and the Arsenal side. Speech that, except for last-minute surprises, will have to be postponed to summer. Nandez remains the last-minute card to play: if Juve does not close e Diawara marries, a last attempt should not be ruled out. However, the impression is that for the director and / or the midfielder he is will have to talk again in June.