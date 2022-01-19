Rome, from El Shaarawy’s return to the group to the latest on Smalling: updates

Rome. the point on the Smalling issue

At home, Rome is holding the question relating to the conditions of Chris Smalling. Roma in the latest press release dated January 12, declared the positivity of a footballer and did not mention the completion of the vaccination cycle.

The only player who has not yet been vaccinated among the Giallorossi is Chris Smalling who, according to Corriere dello Sport, is still positive and in home isolation even if asymptomatic. So look out for the next few days: there is time until Saturday for a negative buffer that would make Smalling available again for the trip to Empoli.