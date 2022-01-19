Rome, from El Shaarawy’s return to the group to the latest on Smalling: updates

After the home victory against Cagliari, Roma are preparing for the match against Lecce in the Italian Cup and the one against Empoli in Serie A. Let’s go and see what they are the conditions and possibilities of recovery of Smalling and El Shaarawy.
Rome: the latest on the conditions of El Shaarawy
Mister Mourinho can smile after today’s training. Roma, which played a few hours ago the finishing training in view of tomorrow’s match against Lecce in the Italian Cup, can count on Stephan El Shaarawy again. The attacker returned to the group and carried out the entire training session together with his teammates. The Italian winger, therefore, is to be considered available for the match against the Apulians and for the next Serie A matches.
Rome. the point on the Smalling issue
At home, Rome is holding the question relating to the conditions of Chris Smalling. Roma in the latest press release dated January 12, declared the positivity of a footballer and did not mention the completion of the vaccination cycle.
The only player who has not yet been vaccinated among the Giallorossi is Chris Smalling who, according to Corriere dello Sport, is still positive and in home isolation even if asymptomatic. So look out for the next few days: there is time until Saturday for a negative buffer that would make Smalling available again for the trip to Empoli.