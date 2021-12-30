Rome, from Mancini to Zaniolo: how many renewals on the table. And Mkhitaryan …

Without haste, starting from the awareness that, apart from Mkhitaryan, Roma have no expiring players but, on the contrary, they have a solid team block, after the renewals of the young players and at the end of the acute phase of the January transfer market, Tiago Pinto will also deal with of the contracts of the leaders of the first team. The first will be Gianluca Mancini: because he is an important player and because he is currently one of the owners who earn less and the club is very attentive to these balances. The agreement will be ratified in the coming weeks, then Pinto will also focus on the situations of Cristante, Spinazzola and Zaniolo. Also in this case, without haste, and with the awareness that Roma have no urgent situations to manage: the midfielder expires in 2024, the full-back in 2023 (and in fact he could sign before Cristante), Zaniolo in 2024. All should be brought to 2025, precisely because the idea of ​​the club is to have a long-term project without thorny situations such as, for example, Napoli with Insigne and Mertens, Inter with Brozovic or Juventus with Dybala.