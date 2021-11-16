Sports

Rome, from the recoveries of Zaniolo and Pellegrini to the news on Kumbulla: the latest

Roma are about to return to the field in view of the next Serie A match against Genoa. From a Fantasy Football perspective, let’s see at what point the recoveries of the injured Giallorossi are.

Rome, how are Zaniolo and Pellegrini?

Good news for Mr. Mourinho. Zaniolo should return to training today with the rest of the group in view of the away match in Marassi against Genoa, scheduled for Sunday 21 November at 8.45pm. An important recovery for the Giallorossi coach, while the presence of Lorenzo Pellegrini is still in doubt. The Roma captain accused a problem in his right knee and the swelling has not gone away yet. The next few days will be important to understand if Pellegrini will make it or not to be there against Genoa

Rome: the conditions of Smalling, Vina and Calafiori

In the Rome infirmary there are still the long-term patients Smalling, Viña and Calafiori. The three Giallorossi defenders aim to return on November 28 in view of the match against Turin. No Genoa, therefore, for the three Giallorossi who still have to be replaced by mister Mourinho.

Rome: no injury for Kumbulla

Kumbulla accused a muscle problem in his right leg flexor and was authorized by Edy Reya, technical commissioner of the Albanian national team, to abandon the withdrawal of Albania and return to Trigoria. According to the latest rumors, the exams that the Roma defender carried out prevented injuries, confirming only the muscle strain in the right thigh. Good news for Kumbulla and for all the fantasy coaches who have bet on him.

