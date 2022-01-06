Rome, fury Mourinho: ‘The Var made the phenomenon, Chiffi without personality. Happy to have rejected Milan 3 years ago | First page

José Mourinho is a fury after Milan-Rome. After the first leg, even the return one is characterized by controversy and the Giallorossi coach, who intervened in Dazn, lashes out at the referee Chiffi and the VAR: “We were also in the game at 2-0 up to the moment of the expulsion of Karsdorp, but it was a low game on a technical level. We made a lot of mistakes, we lose the ball with ease tremendous and we miss a lot of supports. We were still in the match, but to talk about quality problems I have to talk about the referee and the VAR. It is not clear that the first is a penalty, we see a movement where Tammy (Abraham, ed. ) spreads his arm, but there is no pure contact. Aureliano was at home but he stopped the game: I asked for a clip to understand the reasons, even my analysts have not found it. Compare it with those on Zaniolo and Ibanez, either you give three or none. I didn’t give any. We want uniformity: we had a low technical level, but unfortunately we are always the unlucky ones at the referee level. referee, Chiffi without personality and then at San Siro go to the monitor and goodbye “.

WHERE ROME CAN ARRIVE – “We are a medium quality team that could have had a few more points, if you look at the second goal and the last penalty are clear examples. We made a lot of mistakes from a technical point of view, the technical quality was lacking. I still don’t understand the job. of the referee during the match with the VAR, it is difficult “.

KARSDORP AND MANCINI OUT WITH THE JUVE – “What weighs more, the result or the absences? The result now, but when I get on the plane I start thinking about the next one. Let’s see if in the transfer market we can close something before the next match, even if they can’t train with us” .

PRESS CONFERENCE – Mourinho then spoke at the press conference: “I didn’t like my team and neither did the referee. We were always in the game even with 1-0 and more at 2-0. But with a low technical level, we lost balls in situations of great ease. A lack of technical quality that did not allow us to build more. The character is always there, but the technical level is very low. Referee and VAR difficult to understand, to accept. I am in Roma for 6/7 months and I’m getting used to it but it’s something you don’t have to get used to. I haven’t seen an image where it’s really penalty. It is not known whether or not he touches the ball. The referee of the VAR cannot call the referee in a situation of terrible doubt. I asked the referee to send me the image in Trigoria because we can’t see any. Then the second penalty, if you evaluate the other episodes like the one about Zaniolo, where do you see the difference? The referees owe me some explanation, visual or his decisions. If they send me the pictures, I’ll be the first to apologize. “

NO TO MILAN – “When I see how San Siro has reacted it gives me a great pleasure. I had the ownership of AC Milan three years ago who wanted me in Milan and after three days I decided not to, it gives me tremendous pleasure to have made that decision. a professional, but there is space to have passions and antagonism to passions. I am passionate about Rome, I will give everything to Rome. But going back, after what happened today I am doubly happy with what I replied. They came but I said ‘come home, I’m not going’. “