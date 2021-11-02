Rome, fury Tiago Pinto: ‘Penalty on Ibra non-existent. With us different arbitration criteria, we are harmed ‘| First page

The controversy surrounding Maresca’s refereeing (stopped for two rounds by The Hague) does not subside. After the silence of Mourinho (“Otherwise they disqualify me”) they arrived a little while ago the words of Roma director Tiago Pinto to Sky’s microphones

At the end of the game there was only talk of referees, but are the episodes enough to justify the defeat? Because this is not the first time this has happened.

“First of all I want to say that I don’t like to talk immediately after matches because I am always very nervous and very tense, especially when the matches are in balance like yesterday. I think it is a subject that requires serenity, today we were all more focused on analysis. I also want to say that Milan played a great game and that maybe they deserved the victory: everything I want to say about refereeing does not serve to hide what may be the weaknesses of Rome, we are professionals and we want to improve, let’s make this internal reflection. every day, but we cannot hide what happened yesterday and what happened in these eleven matches, because the refereeing criteria have been so different, so opposed, that I cannot understand what we have to convey on the subject to the coach and to the players. Because similar situations have seen totally opposite judgment criteria ”.

You are citing controversial episodes and situations interpreted in the opposite way: to which ones are you referring?

“I don’t want to make a list that is too boring, in football there are many subjective things, but there are four or five examples that are very clear and that need to worry us. We have seen Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma captain, skip the derby for a double yellow against Udinese, in a situation that I have seen many times in Serie A and for which I have never seen the same yardstick applied. In the derby we saw a penalty on Zaniolo which also resulted in the 2-0: in that circumstance they explained to us that the Var cannot recall the referee and that it can only do so if there is certainty that a mistake has been made; yesterday against Milan it is clear that the penalty on Zlatan is not there, there is no foul, Ibanez touches the ball and the Var has called the referee to see this situation because there is a clear error and unfortunately another time against Roma the referee made the same choice. With respect to penalties, even in the last minutes of the match there is a penalty on Pellegrini for a contact with Kjaer and perhaps, since the referee ignored the previous call on Ibrahimovic, perhaps this is why the Var has no longer intervened. But if we think that two weeks ago in Inter-Juve the Var called a much lighter contact and assigned a penalty against Inter that changed the result, we are talking again about opposite criteria, where Roma feel damaged. . Finally, yesterday in all Serie A matches the referees always let the game play, they gave the Var time to develop a correct judgment: again, unfortunately the only time in which a referee did not allow the right time to evaluate the situation was in Turin, where a goal was taken away from Abraham. I don’t want to talk about too many situations but I think these four are clear. And the criterion has always been different, always the opposite and Roma have been damaged ”.

Do you think Roma showed last night that they are at the level of Milan and that they deserve more than the verdict of the pitch?

“As I said, I believe that Milan played a great match, but I also believe that in all these matches Roma have been good on the pitch, they have been at the level of Juve, Napoli and maybe even Milan. Another time: I don’t want to hide Roma’s weaknesses or the work we have to do. I believe that people know that in the culture of this society there is no room to hide what we have to do. And all Roma fans can be sure that we work to improve every day. I believe that we will improve, because Mourinho has been here for three / four months and it is a process that takes time, I am sure we will improve. But we are all professionals and we cannot hide two very important things: this is a reflection that you too can do, I have seen many Sky broadcasts where people with more credibility than me, like Fabio Capello and many others, have talked about these refereeing criteria in comparison with other leagues and with the Champions League. Here in Italy we have quality footballers, quality coaches, the national team that is European champion, but afterwards no one understands the refereeing criteria. I cannot hide the fact that in these eleven matches there are situations in which Roma have clearly been damaged. Just as we are all professionals, just as we must improve and take responsibility for what we do, it is also time to say enough. Roma and all its professionals and all its fans deserve respect. But I want to repeat it: we don’t want to hide our shortcomings and what we need to improve. But it is time that all together, not being just a Roma problem, we can all together reflect professionally on these refereeing criteria, because otherwise we will lose credibility ”.