Rome-Genoa, it’s OFFICIAL | Three heavy absences

Rome-Genoa, following the list of Ligurian squads for tomorrow afternoon’s match. These are the latest news.

After the two long week break, the championship is close to resuming and at the beginning of one of the brackets destined to be among the most important of the whole season, perhaps decisive. In fact, it will enter the heart of the National Cup and European events and, above all, it will be possible to evaluate the contribution of the new shots arrived in January.

If many teams have disappointed expectations, many others have worked in a concrete way and with the awareness of having to resort to numerous changes in order to achieve their goals and, above all, to subvert the trend of the first part of the season. In the Giallorossi home there has not been a real revolution but a practice aimed at sealing the squad and intervening where there was more urgency.

Much more important, however, are the changes in other squares, Genoa, the Rossoblu side, and Turin, the Juventus side, above all. There Old lady has shown that she wants to give life as soon as possible to a new project that can allow her to reach once again the importance of the past, through the recruitment of talented, young and functional profiles to the game of a coach who on his return found a fruit chessboard especially of past constructions.

Unlike what happened in Rome, in Turin it was possible to achieve very demanding shots thanks to a happy work on the way out which, although achieved, did not touch the same treble in the shadow of the Colosseum. Also interesting is the revolution of the Ligurians on nominated, next opponents of the chessboard of Mourinho and returning from holistic changes.

Roma-Genoa, Blessin’s squad for tomorrow’s match

After the great difficulties on the bench, characterized by an almost usual series of vicissitudes, alternations and exemptions, Genoa decided to change coach, this time without focusing on those “heated soups” still under contract but relying on the leadership of the German Alexander Blessin.

A little less than 24 hours before the match against Roma, scheduled for tomorrow at 3 pm on the Olimpico lawn, the Stuttgart coach has issued the‘list of those called up for the delicate confrontation (for both teams) on Saturday 5th February. Below is the taxonomy of players, including newcomers Amiri, Gudmundsson, Frendrup and Piccoli. Confirm the absences of Cambiaso, Rovella and Criscito.

Goalkeepers: Marchetti, Semper, Sirigu.

Defenders: Bani, Calafiori, Hefti, Maksimovic, Masiello, Ostigard, Vanheusden, Vasquez.

Midfielders: Amiri, Badelj, Frendrup, Galdames, Melegoni, Portanova, Sturaro.

Forwards: Right, Ekuban, Gudmundsson, Kallon, Piccoli, Yeboah.