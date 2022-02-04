Rome-Genoa, Mourinho in conference: “Pellegrini not summoned”

Rome: Mourinho’s conference

“Lorenzo will not be called up, he is not ready yet. Genoa is a difficult team. They have changed coaches and so many players, it is difficult to understand if the match against Udinese serves as a basis or not. All these players are ready to play as owners, it is very difficult to understand. There is one thing that is more important for us, apart from them, which is that we play at home, with the return of the fans. We come from two victories in a row in the league, we have to hit the third and score 9 points out of 9. We studied Genoa against Udinese, but it is difficult to understand if that is their base. We think of us, of the fans who return to the stadium and do everything we can to win “

About Zaniolo

“The director’s words are absolutely normal. It is difficult for a sporting director – or general who is – honest, sincere, who does not sell smoke to be able to say that a player will be here 100% next season. Not even a player would be happy to hear it. , because a player wants to feel free. An important word is maturity, it is important for our project and also for you. We are showing maturity, in our project, in our way of communicating. The way our fans approach and support us He has shown maturity. More maturity is expected of you, more maturity is needed. His sentence was extracted from a speech. It was taken to make front pages for a week. And I will already answer the next question, I am happy with this market. Do I prefer the transfer market of other teams? Obviously yes. I have already been there, in that market profile, but for our market profile I am happy because today we are stronger than December 31st. I know four players who played little and we picked up two players who in a short time made more minutes than those who left. I am happy because our goal is to always improve. My goal is always to improve and it always will be as long as I’m here – and only God or the Friedkins know when it will be – so as long as I’m here, at least until 2024 Zaniolo stays here, because the strong players stay here. Can we end up here? (Laughs, ed) “.

About Vina

“He came back late, but this time he didn’t play for Uruguay. He arrived happy because his national team won and they almost won the World Cup. It’s in a good moment. Today we are more balanced, we have more options, we made the market with this intention, without the power of others and being able to do what one dreams of. Today we have Karsdorp and Maitland-Niles on the right and Vina and Maitland-Niles on the left, we have more options. With so many games, everyone will have spaces. “

On the midfield

“In Milan we played with Lorenzo, Mkhitaryan and Veretout, so yes it’s possible. Indeed, Sergio is more positional than Veretout, Jordan is more active. We don’t have a pure director, but we have several options. We have many options. Bove is growing. a lot and I am very happy because he is a boy with quality and maturity, he is not a kid. We are good in midfield, the squad is more balanced. We can play with those three in midfield and with the three defenders. When the team works together and with the team. same coach, the team grows and understands the system better. In today’s football a team must be ready to play in different ways, with small differences. We can play four or three. For Tuesday, Lorenzo is possible. Yesterday he has did partial training, today whole session with the group. Tomorrow he has to rest because he worked so hard to recover “.