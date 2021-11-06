Rome half marathon, Sunday 7 November closed roads and diverted buses

New date, Sunday 7 November 2021, a new route through the wonders of the historic center of Rome: it is the Rome21k, the running event organized by the Forhans Team, historic promoter of Rome by Night, the half marathon in the night of which the race of November 7 collects the inheritance by moving from time to time. The departure of the Rome21k is scheduled for 8.30 am from Via dei Fori Imperiali and the route will wind through the heart of the capital crossing, among the most famous places, Piazza Venezia, Piazza Bocca della Verità, Via di Porta Castello with a view of Piazza San Pietro, the central stretches of the Lungotevere, Piazza Augusto Imperatore, Piazza di Spagna, Via del Corso up to the arrival in Via dei Fori Imperiali with a view of the Colosseum.

Traffic closures and detours for public transport lines are foreseen. Among the streets affected by the passage of runners, piazza Venezia, via del Teatro Marcello, Bocca della Verità, via dei Cerchi and Porta Capena, viale Aventino and via Marmorata, the Lungotevere from piazza di Monte Savello to Ponte Vittorio, via San Pio X, via della Traspontina, via Crescenzio, via Cola di Rienzo, piazza and Cavour bridge, via Vittoria Colonna, piazza Mazzini, via Oslavia, the Lungotevere Oberdan, Della Vittoria, Cadorna, Flaminio, Thaon di Revel, Duca D’Aosta bridge, Salvo D’Acquisto and Acqua Acetosa. And then again Viale della XVII Olimpiade, Viale Tiziano, Piazzale delle Belle Arti, Lungotevere delle Navi and Arnaldo da Brescia (the underpass), Passeggiata di Ripetta, Piazza Augusto Imperatore, Via del Corso.

The first closures , for the preparations, they will start at 2 pm on Saturday on via dei Fori Imperiali. Bus lines 51, 75, 85, 87, 117 and 118 will then be diverted. At night the nMB moves.

On Sunday, during the race, the terminus will be suspended Piazza Venezia, Via del Teatro Marcello, Monte Savello, Lungotevere Marzio, Via Paola and Via della Traspontina, Piazza Pia, Piazza Mancini, Piazza Cavour, Viale Giuseppe Volpi and Viale della XVII Olimpiade. 57 lines between buses and trams will be diverted or restricted: H, 8, 19, 23, 30, 34, 40, 44, 46, 49, 51, 52, 53, 60, 62, 63, 64, 70, 71, 75, 80, 81, 83, 85, 87 , 89, 98, 115, 118, 160, 170, 180, 190, 200, 201, 226, 280, 301, 446, 490, 492, 495, 590, 628, 715, 716, 781, 870, 881, 910 , 911, 913, 916, 982, 990, C2 and C3. On the other hand, the connections are suspended 2 (from 7.40 to 10.40), 40 and 64 (from 7.10 to 11.30), 70 (from 6.30 and up to ceased needs).

As for the connections of the Rome Tpl, during the sporting event the 982, directed to viale della XVII Olimpiade, will be limited to piazza Risorgimento; there 226, towards piazza Mancini, it will stop at viale di Tor di Quinto height largo Maresciallo Diaz.