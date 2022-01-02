Rome, here is Foti: who is the new vice-Mourinho

ROME FOTI SECOND COACH – An unexpected change on the bench. Joao Sacramento let her Rome mid-season and say goodbye José Mourinho with honey words: “A dream to work with him”. To take his place Salvatore Foti, in office for a few days.

Read also:

Joao Sacramento leaves Rome: “Working with Mourinho was the realization of a dream”

The profile

In recent years he has been the technical collaborator of Marco Giampaolo at the Samp, to the Milan and al Turin, his name, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport would have been made by Stefano Rapetti, the Giallorossi trainer who takes care of the athletic part. Palermitano, 33, played between A and B, also playing with Vicenza, Messina, Treviso, Empoli, Piacenza and Lecce and ending his career in Switzerland, between Chiasso and Balerna. Before choosing the Sampdoria, as a very young man, he had been close to the Giallorossi. Photos however, he left football very early, due to many injuries and a slipped disc which he was unable to get rid of. Now Foti will follow every step and every strategy Mourinho, in the hope that this new position will immediately prove to be ‘Special’. The reasons why Sacramento interrupted his collaboration with the Portuguese coach are not known, but according to La Repubblica it would have been different visions and some disagreement in the last few weeks. While Il Tempo speaks of the ambition to take a step forward in his career, with the aim of becoming the first coach.