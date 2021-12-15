Rome, how is the fan taken ill at the stadium

“Come on Tommaso”. The chorus, from the stadium, is unanimous. All the Giallorossi people, and not only, are cheering for the 23-year-old boy who fell ill during Rome-Spezia. The young man, according to what is learned, suffered two cardiac arrests, one right at the stadium – which started the first aid – then in an ambulance.

The rush to the nearby Gemelli hospital was swift. His condition remains stable but serious. At the stadium, however, the atmosphere was surreal. While the game was being played on the green lawn, the South Curve, from about half an hour of the first half, no longer sang any chorus and the stadium fell silent. Even at the end of the game, the Roma players teamed up to give strength to Tommaso.

Marash Kumbulla, in a post on Instagram, also demonstrated his closeness to the Giallorossi fan: “Three important points for our path. A thought to our fan who has felt bad, come on. We are all with you. Come on Rome” . Bryan Cristante in the post-match interviews added: “We hope it is nothing serious and that he will recover as soon as possible”. Tammy Abraham also posted a story on her profile: “To the fan who has had an illness in the audience: the team and everyone is with you. Get back in a hurry.”