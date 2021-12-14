Rome, how many cards. Mourinho: ‘Bonucci is not here …’
Giallorossi only ninth in the fouls committed but third for the total number of cards. The Portuguese: “We look like a team of assassins”
“For how many cards we take we look like a team of assassins.” The comparison, certainly strong as it is in his style, is that of Josè Mourinho who just cannot swallow the ease with which to say his – and of the whole Roma environment – the Roma players are warned and, on some occasions, expelled. The last case is that of Felix who against Spezia took a red born from a first yellow card considered excessive. The numbers, after seventeen days of the championship, say this: Roma are third in terms of overall number of cards behind Sampdoria and Venice: the Giallorossi are 50, Sampdoria 54, Venezia 53, the others all behind. Limiting ourselves to the yellow only, Mourinho’s team is always third (47, tied with Genoa). In summary, none of the teams that play at the top of the table have the numbers of the Giallorossi. As for the fouls committed, however, Roma are ninth behind, in order, Turin, Verona, Venice, Juventus, Udinese, Genoa, Sampdoria and Atalanta. This is the fact that Mourinho and the club do not like, even if the cards do not come only for the fouls committed, but also for the protests or the naivety (see Felix’s touch of the arm against Spezia).
This is why Mourinho on the one hand is working to ensure that the team limits excesses to the maximum, on the other hand he continues to ask for more attention, sometimes explicitly and sometimes covertly, towards his players. Surely, in the closed Trigoria, he will speak with the eighteen-year-old Felix to ensure that no recurrence of lightness like last night’s, on the other hand he will guarantee the players that he will continue to monitor all aspects. It is no coincidence that yesterday at the conference he underlined: “I told Cristante to go easy on the referee because he is not Bonucci or he is not a player who has a status that can afford certain things with the referee”. A dig perhaps gone a little unnoticed because it arrived late in the evening and was not said in front of the TV, but which makes it clear what Mourinho’s thinking is on the issue. And the team and the club, of course, are completely with him.
