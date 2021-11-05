Rome in reserve, the first whistles arrive. Mou sounds the alarm: “We need a break”

AS ROMA NEWS – If anyone was expecting one goleada who avenged 6 to 1 of the first leg will remain very disappointed with yesterday’s game. The Bodo / Glimt scares the again Rome, playing a well-organized match and going to hit the Giallorossi on the few scoring chances built.

At the Olimpicor ends 2 to 2 and for the first time since there is Mourinho at the helm of the club also come the whistles. There team has no play, and above all it appears tired both physically and mentally. L’euphoria a few weeks ago it looks like a distant memory.

Mou proposes the formation formed by its loyalists, albeit with some adjustments due to absences: out Vina And Pilgrims, and with Smalling still in the pits, the Special One prefers to bet on Cristante central defensive and move Ibanez left, confirming the lack of confidence in Kumbulla And Calafiori.

In midfield space a Darboe, which does not prove superior to the various Villar And Diawara playing a very weak game. In attack Mkhitaryan the attacking midfielder hurts, with Zaniolo and Elsha on the flanks and Abraham leading. And the attack is perhaps the most negative note of the evening: talents don’t turn, the team builds but does not finalize.

The English center forward is now a mysterious object, Zaniolo is imprecise and selfish, Mkhitaryan the usual player seen in this first part of the championship. The only one to shine is the Pharaoh, the fittest even according to Mou. Who at the end of the game gives a cry of alarm: “The team is not in a moment of great confidence. We need a break“.

That comes blessed after the race Venice, another decisive watershed for the Giallorossi season: Roma comes to us with shortness of breath, with many subdued players and with a coach who, despite this, does not trust the changes available. But yesterday the various Shomourodov and Borja Mayoral they gave the feeling of being more on the ball than Abraham.

The (justified) accusations to the referee for the two penalties not granted hold up a little: there is disappointment around this Rome, perhaps more modest than initially believed. One thing is certain: it is it is impossible to think of only 12-13 players with so many close matches. And already Sunday perhaps the time has come to restore confidence to some players ended up in the rear.

Giallorossi.net – A. Fiorini