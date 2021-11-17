Rome, is the 3-man defense definitive? Mourinho’s choices for Genoa

Rome, training doubts

Against Genoa, Mourinho will not have Kumbulla available and most likely not even Calafiori and Vina. In fact, while waiting for Spinazzola, there are no external defensive claims. Situation that makes the 3-4-1-2 even more likely with the retreat of Cristante in defense, together with Mancini and Ibanez, e the use of El Shaarawy in full range, with Karsdorp on the other side. Chris Smalling cultivates some hope of a call-up who, in any case, having been out of action for some time, will certainly not play the starter.

The main doubt is that for the role of attacking midfielder: if Pellegrini is available, the place is yours. But the captain continues to work separately and is therefore to be evaluated in the coming days. In case of absence, they would play for the place Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan, with the first favorite. But in the medium term, space risks shrinking for both, if this tactical choice, which does not give space to the attacking outsiders, becomes definitive. On the other hand, the Abraham-Shomurodov couple is taken for granted.