Rome, January market: Mourinho wants Senesi, Dalot and Grillitsch

The Portuguese wants reinforcements, especially in defense and in midfield. Tiago Pinto works to bring Dalot back to Italy from United and to secure Senesi of Feyenoord and Grillitsch, who are expiring with Hoffenheim

Senesi for the defense, Dalot for the wing, Hoffenheim’s Grillitsch for the midfield: these are the names on which Tiago Pinto is working for the January transfer market in Rome. From Trigoria, of course, mouths sewn, but it is clear that the Roma GM is at work to give Mou at least three players in three key roles in which the coach feels discovered.

IN DEFENSE – The first is undoubtedly that of the right-back, because the Portuguese only considers Karsdorp and not the American Reynolds. That’s why Diogo Dalot is the first name on the agenda. The player has already given his ok to the transfer, he would like to return to Italy after his experience at Milan and be coached by Mourinho, but dealing with Manchester – and Roma have known this well since Smalling – is not easy. In Trigoria they would like a loan with the right of redemption, at United they ask for a practically immediate obligation. Also for the defense, the other name is that of Marcos Senesi of Feyenoord. Twenty-four years old, Italian passport, the Argentine has his contract expiring in a year and would be the ideal reinforcement if Kumbulla, as it seems, goes on loan and Smalling continues to provide no physical guarantees.

IN MIDFIELD – In the middle of the field the name that is further ahead than the others is that of Hoffenheim’s Grillitsch. Austrian national, he chose not to renew his contract and in fact went on the market. He is 26 years old, in Trigoria he could arrive directly in January, but a lot also depends on the sales. Roma want – and must – give one between Diawara and Villar, with the former being more difficult to place due to the cost of the card and the salary of more than two million. But Mou is waiting for a reinforcement, also to give the Veretout – Cristante couple a little rest.

November 15 – 2:27 pm

