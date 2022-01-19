Rome-Lecce, Mourinho wants the Italian Cup and relies on the owners

ROME LECCE MOURINHO – La Italian Cup is a primary objective of this season and Josè Mourinho knows it: the victory of the competition, in fact, would guarantee access to the next Europa League, which can also be achieved by winning the Conference League or through league placement. The latter hypothesis, however, is far from obvious, given the currently deficient ranking of the Giallorossi.

Read also:

Space for Carles Perez and Shomurodov

The holders on the pitch to win the cup

There Rome does not win the Italian Cup since 2008, and the last final is in the unfortunate 2013 edition. Also for this reason, the Special One is aware of the importance of bringing the trophy back to Rome and, therefore, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, it seems willing to rely on owners of all time also in the race with the Lecce. Besides Mancini, disqualified, definitely out Smalling And Pilgrims for physical trouble. Instead, they return from disqualification, Ibanez And Cristante, as well as El Shaarawy, who has left behind the muscular resentment that has kept him away from the fields in the last few games. Lastly, an opportunity for Shomurodov and Carles Perez, who presumably will make the players catch their breath in attack.