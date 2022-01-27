ROME LIVE CALCIOMERCATO – The whole Giallorossi market minute by minute

ROME CALCIOMERCATO MINUTE BY MINUTE – All news from market updated in real time of this Thursday 27 January 2022 in the form of “very short”, which directly or indirectly affect the Rome.

10:00 am – Check it out Danilo Pereira (30) as a possible last purchase for the Roma median. The Portuguese PSG midfielder, who has an affordable salary (around 2 million), has been offered to Pinto in the last few hours. (The Romanist)

10:00 am – The purchase of Mate by Roma is getting closer and closer Ivkovic (16), 2006 class median owned by Hajduk Spalato. The signing with the Giallorossi is expected in the next few days. (The weather)

9:35 am – It’s Granit Xhaka (29) the director that Pinto will try to buy on loan with the right of redemption should Diawara settle elsewhere. All the newspapers today are pointing straight to the Swiss, once again in rout with Arsenal. (Leggo / Corriere dello Sport / Gazzetta dello Sport)

9:00 am – More and more difficult the departure of Diawara (24): the player has not yet received an offer that has satisfied him and his farewell is becoming more and more complicated. Sampdpria, Cagliari and Venice remain in the running, but the player’s salary (2.2 million) makes a transfer difficult.

8:30 am – Federico Fazio (34) today he will leave for Salerno to begin his new adventure with the Salernitana shirt. Unless you change your mind, the player will sign a contract until June with an option for the second.

