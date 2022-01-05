Rome, made for Maitland-Niles. El Shaarawy will be there against Milan – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The first Giallorossi hit of this market arrives and it is Maitland Niles right back of Arsenal: the company, to give the final acceleration to the deal, has increased the offer, for a dry loan, of 500 thousand euros plus another 500 bonus. Tomorrow the player could already undergo medical examinations a London. The second profile they like, is Boubacar Kamara: also on pole to make a smile return Mourinho and thicken the midfield: relations with col Marseille are great and the two clubs have talked about the possibility of filing the mandatory ransom figures of Pau Lopez and Under. It is also projected on the summer session, in the sights of Tiago Pinto in view of June there is also the Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, paid 60 million euros by Leipzig in 2018, but that is not convincing the English coach Klopp. Movements also outgoing: just one year after his arrival, Bryan Reynolds seems to be the first candidate name to leave Trigoria in this winter market. In fact, interest is strong on him of Anderlecht that he would like to borrow it, even if the transfer procedure is still open. The second suspect to leave the capital could be Gonzalo Villar: despite if you have been talking about it for days, today is the news that Inzaghi is looking for a deputy Brozovic. Nothing concrete yet for the Spanish, if not the fact that it is really there Rome to try to place it given the little use in this start of the season.