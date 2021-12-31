Rome, Maitland-Niles gets complicated: plan B is Touré of the Eintracht – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Maitland-Niles remains the hottest name in the market for Rome, but in these hours some obstacles have been confirmed in the negotiations. Until a few days ago the road seemed to be downhill, given the total agreement with the player and availability Arsenal to the transfer. But now some difficulties are continuing to arise, mostly in the negotiation with the Gunners who want to insert the redemption obligation at least 15 million euros . Pinto, however, is willing to arrive no later than 10, so the gap remains but there Rome hopes to reduce it in the next few days. Precisely for this reason from Trigoria optimism continues to filter through, even if there is certainly a little less enthusiasm than three days ago. The fact remains that Mourinho expects reinforcements, as soon as possible, and then Tiago Pinto he is also thinking about plan B .

This is Almamy Touré, full back (and not winger like Maitland-Niles) of the Eintracht Frankfurt. He is a class of ’96, he will turn 26 in April, but above all – despite being born in Mali – has a French passport and is therefore an EU member. The Germans would let him leave on loan with the right of redemption for a sum of less than 8 million euros, from that point of view the negotiation appears undoubtedly simpler. His community status then allows Roma to move more freely on the midfielder, as for that Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea or Wellens of United who like them so much Mourinho. Get to Kamara of Marseille, in fact, it is not easy. Touré is the alternative to Maitland-Niles, he was in the French Under 21 team, in Bundesliga he has played with little continuity in the last few seasons. And this year he only started three times out of his seven league appearances, with just five minutes in the last five games. In Europa League instead he played three games, with a goals versus Olympiacos.