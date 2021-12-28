Rome: Maitland the priority, Cagliari over Calafiori. Pellegrini aims for Milan – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Phones are ringing and not just for New Year’s greetings. The market is getting closer and closer and for Rome it represents a godsend. The need for players to buy and sell is high, as for some time now to be honest. The January transfer market is defined as a repair market and Pinto will try to patch up a bit everywhere to try to make the team as close as possible to fourth place, but it won’t be easy. The budget is not high (but neither is it for the others), and if it cannot be ‘reaction’ it must at least be an intelligent market. Maitland-Niles seems to be the right profile: Arsenal’s joker, young and eager for redemption after they had promised him more space in London at the end of the summer. Mourinho he has never hidden his weakness for the Premier, and you can also understand it from the goals chosen for the midfield. The Special One has a long eye and an iron memory. He knows very well that he cannot aspire to the top, and so he needs to brush up on the guys he met at the time of the Premier. It is the case of Wellens , trained in the Utd period and met by opponent al Tottenham . The Spurs, however, represent the greatest obstacle in the negotiations with the 2002 class. Always in the same field area, the GM would also be monitoring Kamara of Marseille. On the class of ’99 there is already a high level of competition, but Roma is aiming for them to arrive at the Velodrome in Pau Lopez and of Under , can sweeten the deal. From Spain, it seems that Roma have returned to compete for Mazraoui. Overall, the winter transfer session gave more than a few nice surprises to the Roma people. El Shaarawy has even crossed the gates of twice twice Trigoria in January to sign with the club.

Lorenzo Pilgrims is the undisputed captain of this team. This has been understood since last year when Edin was still there Dzeko. This has been understood on several occasions again this year, when battered he tried on more than one occasion to stay on the pitch without ever mentioning a substitution. The number 7 reduced the holiday in Dubai and returned to Trigoria to prepare for the first difficult matches of 2022 against Milan and Juventus. The rest of the team will return to training on the 30th of the month. Among the purchases of Rome there will also be Spinazzola, which should return in February, albeit not in perfect condition. The pace of the game is not recovered only with training. On him and on Zaniolo the coach of the national team also expressed himself. Mourinho in the meantime will not have available Diawara And Darboe, who will join the retreats of their respective national teams for the Cupof Africa after January 3. Felix instead he seems inclined not to take part in the expedition with his Ghana. As for the departures, Cagliari would have set their sights on Calafiori. It would be a dry loan. The operation would perhaps be good for all parties involved. To the boy to find continuity, to the team of Mazzarri to strengthen the squad (which travels in very bad waters) and to Rome to have him ready and mature in the near future. Who will not move at all will be Roger Ibanez, the Brazilian defender who is amazing everyone for quality and above all for continuity of performance. Instead, they move, but the cause is unconditional love, the Roma fans. Sold out the guest sector for the match against Milan at San Siro on January 6th. In 42 thousand at the moment against the Juventus at the Olimpico on day 9. The Mou effect works and how. Today, however, ends with a mourning in the Roma home. The young doctor of the women’s team Gervasi passed away, due to an illness: he was 35 years old.