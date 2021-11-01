Rome, Mancini: “There was a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini”

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini spoke to DAZN at the end of the match against Milan, lost 2-1. “We have seen all the episodes, even from the field. The rigor of Ibanez was absolutely not there. Maresca is recalled by the Var and does not change his mind. We defenders cannot intervene, we cannot conflict. Give the penalty to Ibanez and there is a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini. Kjaer takes Pellegrini’s calf, it’s very clear ”. Advertisements

/* Settaggio della searchbar (con titoletto) */ var searchbar = false; if (indirizzo[1]!='' && word=='') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace(/-/gi, " ").replace(/_/gi, " ").toUpperCase(); else if (azione=='search') { searchbar="Ricerca"; if (word!=false && word!='') searchbar = searchbar + ' per ' + word.toUpperCase() } else if (azione=='contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase(); indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace('-', ''); if (word==false) word = '';

/* Caricamento asincrono degli script social (versione estesa commentata su main_all.js) */ if(("read"==azione||"media"==azione) && euPubConsentExists){var scripts=["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];!function(e){for(var t=0,a=e.length;a>t;t++){var o=document.createElement("script");o.type="text/javascript",o.async=!0,o.src=e[t];var r=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.parentNode.insertBefore(o,r)}}(scripts)}

function lazyImage(id) { var imgs = document.getElementById(id); if (imgs!==undefined && imgs!==null) { var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName('IMG'); if (img!==undefined && img!==null && img.length>0) { for (var i=0; i

Source link