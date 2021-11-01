Sports

Rome, Mancini: “There was a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
Roma defender Gianluca Mancini spoke to DAZN at the end of the match against Milan, lost 2-1. “We have seen all the episodes, even from the field. The rigor of Ibanez was absolutely not there. Maresca is recalled by the Var and does not change his mind. We defenders cannot intervene, we cannot conflict. Give the penalty to Ibanez and there is a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini. Kjaer takes Pellegrini’s calf, it’s very clear ”.

Source link

