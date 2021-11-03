Rome, Maresca stopped after mistakes with Milan. Mazzoleni at the Var in Serie B

ROME – Maresca pays for the mistakes made in Roma-Milan and is stopped for the next championship day. The Campania whistle had ended up in the crosshairs of criticism for his direction in last Sunday’s big match, with many errors and a game strongly conditioned by his choices. It starts with the penalty awarded to Milan. Ibra in the area faced by Ibanez: there is a first contact side to side, probably what Maresca identifies as the foul (he stops the image during the OFR), but what a foul it is not. A contrast, with the ball at play distance from both. The slow motion highlights two other things: Ibrahimovic drags his right foot, which hits Ibanez, while the latter clearly touches the ball. Mazzoleni calls him to the monitor, a daring initiative, but evidently he is convinced that it is not rigor, Maresca instead confirms his decision. Then the penalty not whistled against Roma in injury time, at 2-1 for the Rossoneri. In the Milan area, Kjaer hits Pellegrini’s right leg with his right foot, which touches the ball: not a kick, but at San Siro, in Inter-Juve, OFR was made and Mariani gave a penalty, in yesterday’s match instead the silence of the Var. deafening.