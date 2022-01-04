Rome market, decisive hours for Kamara. Here’s where he can play with Mou – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The price is right, the profile as well. And despite his young age (22) he would become the midfielder in the squad with the most Champions League appearances behind Cristante. There is Boubacar Kamara on pole to make Mourinho smile again and add Darboe and Diawara to an orphaned midfield in recent days. Relations with Marseille are excellent and in the last hours the two clubs have talked about the possibility of filing the figures of the mandatory redemption of Pau Lopez and Under (amounting to approximately 20.5 million), anticipating Kamara’s departure by six months, whose contract will expire in June. A valuation of less than 10 million which, however, also enticed other clubs in the running for the Frenchman. To be convinced, therefore, is now the boy who has always lived with the sole objective of becoming a flag of his Marseille and who in the club has three teammates like Gerson, Under and Pau who probably will not praise him in the Roman square. Unlike, however, what it has always done Rudi Garcia. One of his mentors. That could be decisive in his choice, besides Mourinho means.

On the other hand, one of his first coaches framed him like this: “Kamara thinks about Marseille even while he sleeps …”. At the age of six he walked around the stadium with his mother, Corsican from Ajaccio, telling her that one day he would play there. He hasn’t seen Tapie’s successes but remembers the last title he won with Deschamps, 2010, one who could now summon him with France. The race for the beloved jersey was short and intense. Kamara was one of the youngest captains in history of his club. In 2017 he became the youngest OM player to play a European match, on the pitch at 17 years and 10 months against Konyaspor. In 2018, at the age of 18 and a little more, he was already a starter with Rudi Garcia, who spoke of him as predestined. “He has talent to sell, he will do it”. A little central and a little median. Today also a director. “Bouba” – as his teammates call him – started playing defense, but over time he moved in the middle for technical issues. Strengths: he is good at breaking the game, in marking and even with his head. In short, he has all those qualities that are needed for the hitherto too friable midfield of Mourinho. And given his past as a defender, he could also be useful behind Smalling’s usual absences. Oui c’est la bonne.