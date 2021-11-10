Rome market, Ramsey at the sale price. Here is Juve’s proposal – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The midfielder was liked by Mourinho at the time when he coached Tottenham and could also be a reinforcement of experience at very low costs.

A market no longer of reaction, but of the first revolution. Mourinho he expects reinforcements in January who did not arrive in the summer for one reason or another. The first goal is set in midfield where it is Zakaria the number one goal. Given the shortage of the department, which could also lose Villar, Diawara and Darboe, two reinforcements could also arrive. Juventus knows that in these hours they would have proposed to Roma a player who hardly fits into Allegri’s plans: Aaron Ramsey. The 30-year-old Welsh player between (frequent) injuries and technical choices has played just 112 minutes in the league for a total of 5 seasonal appearances.

The Juventus club has also thought about the termination which, however, would bring legal consequences. For this he proposed to the Rome (and not only) a free loan with over 60% of the remaining salary paid by Juventus. Mourinho liked the midfielder back when he coached the Tottenham and it could also be a reinforcement of experience at very low costs. Roma, in fact, would pay about 1.5 million salary out of the 4 that Ramsey should receive in the last six months to one year from the contractual expiry. Given the difficulties on the market, that of the Welshman could be an alternative track but not to replace the first goal of the median which remains that of a profile like Zakaria.

Rather to give Mourinho an experienced player with a desire for redemption. The unknown factor, as mentioned, is linked to the physical conditions of the former Arsenal midfielder, often stopped by muscle problems even if in the last two seasons Juventus has collected 65 appearances between league and cups with 6 goals. This is why Roma has not yet responded. In recent days, the name of has also been associated with Juve Villar which, however, seems destined to return to Spain.

November 10, 2021 (change November 10, 2021 | 10:03 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link