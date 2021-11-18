Rome market, the news for January: from Dalot to Zakaria, to the sale of Micki – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

On the wing and in the center of the field, solutions must be found. Mourinho needs help and the club wants to please him

Tiago Pinto is focused exclusively on the transfer market. Troubleshoot the pink of Rome is essential in order to achieve the goals set by Mourinho. The first hit is on the band right. DiogoDalot Manchester United said yes to the Giallorossi, the general manager must find an agreement with the English club. On the plate of the negotiation Rome has put 15millions for a loan with right redemption, but United also wants the obligation at a lower price. The Portuguese would be happy both to be in the team with his national team mate Rui Patricio, and to return to play in Italy. His experience at Milan lasted only one year (from October 2020 to June 2021), but he was unable to achieve great results.

When Dalot he made his debut at 19 on the bench of the Manchester there was just Mourinho, who immediately promoted him as owner. The young class 1999 after replacing Luke Shaw in the Premier League he earned his steady position, also playing as an attacking winger. He had such a strong explosion that it was thought he could become a champion. But the dream stopped after the exclusion of the Portuguese and the arrival in the club of Solskjaer, who decided to put him in Park bench. However, the boy found a way to get noticed with his national team, also demonstrating a versatility in the role: he proved to have great skills both as a quarterbackright than on the band left.

If the negotiations with the Portuguese are not closed, Tiago Pinto has already thought of a solution: Bartosz Bereszynski. The Pole, owned by Sampdoria, likes Mourinho. Relations with Ferrero, club president, are good and this could help close the passage. We think of an exchange. The hottest names are inevitably: Villar and Calafiori, adding Riccardo too Ciervo. The very young player who made his Serie A debut with D’Aversa is now on loan to the Sampdoria club, with the right to blackmail and the possibility of a counter-redemption.

The hole in the center of the field is now impossible to fill with the players made available to José. Pinto, as is now known, aimed at the Swiss Zakaria, which did not arrive in the capital due to the too high price. After the excellent performances during the European championship, many clubs have approached the 24-year-old, thus increasing the cost of the card. Another Swiss watched by Roma is Xhaka. His name, for the entire duration of the summer transfer market, had been associated with the Giallorossi club and even the player himself had given signs that his arrival in the capital was getting closer and closer. Comments on social media and various interviews had convinced fans and journalists that the 29-year-old would become a new player for Mou. Then came the unexpected renewal with Arsenal until 2025; but his disappointing performances and constant injuries could reopen the track. The general manager has thus changed his objective: FlorianGrillitsch, Austrian midfielder. The class of 1995 is expiring a contract with the Hoffenheim and the Portuguese coach really likes it.

The market inbound is directly linked to inbound exit. The first to be able to leave is Henrikh Mkhitaryan. His complicated relationship with the manager is the basis of his possible farewell to Roma, which is then added to the disappointing performances of this season. He is not the same player as last year, who changed games and gave an important break to Roma’s attack. The words of his Armenian Raiola agent, who answered the question about the player with a dry one, are also discussed: “Ask the company”. An answer that left no room for further study. The farewell to January it is also possible in view of the expiry of the contract. The goal could be Russia, where the midfielder still has great admirers; however the player in recent days had declared that he wanted to return to Borussia Dortmund.

In addition to the sour cherry, there are also the possibilities disposals from Villar And Diawara, without forgetting those who have been put out of the squad: Fazio, Santon and Ricciardi. For the American Reynolds you are looking for a team to send him on loan. A difficult situation those of the sales, perhaps more so than that of new arrivals. It will be complicated weeks for Tiago Pinto, but the goal is pleaseMourinho, which seems to have lost the enamel shown on his arrival.

