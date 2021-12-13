Rome market, Tiago Pinto’s strategy: Aarons and Grillitsch for January

ROME – Mourinho it was clear: he does not expect large investments for January, but a couple of reinforcements will arrive. Because even yesterday, while showing that he is in perfect harmony with the owners, he clearly said that he does not have a competitive squad. His thinking since the beginning of the season has never changed. The club is doing everything to please him on the transfer market: even if there will be no major investments, as the coach himself admitted, there will be two players, a quality midfielder and a right-back. The arrival of another central defender is more difficult, because in this case he would have to leave Kumbulla .

Mourinho, priority in midfield

Mourinho’s priority is always the midfielder, pursued since last summer. In Germany for some days the rumor has been circulating of an interest in Tolisso of Bayern Munich, which has the contract expiring in June as well as Grillitsch, Austrian from Hoffenheim. For the former it seems more difficult, given the very high salary. Atletico Madrid also follows Corentin Tolisso. The 27-year-old French midfielder can help Simeone to strengthen the midfield. Both have been proposed to Pinto, who can only carry out operations on loan with a right or obligation to redeem. The track was complicated for Zakaria, who, after changing coaches, has very high engagement expectations. The general manager is trying to break Diawara (earning over two million) e Villar. Bove – who overcame the other midfielders in Mourinho’s hierarchies – e Darboe they will remain on the staff.

